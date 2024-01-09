Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Tuesday Until 00:00 GMT

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO - Representatives of two Kuwaiti charitable organizations visited the Egyptian city of Al-Arish and the Rafah border crossing to follow up on the delivery of Kuwaiti humanitarian aid to the war-traumatized people of the Gaza Strip.

RIYADH - Kuwait University's (KU) assistance professor at the Department of Architecture Dr. Yousef Al-Haroun won the International Association for the Study of Traditional Environments' IASTE-Berkeley prize.

DOHA - Kuwaiti stables won two gold medals and one silver at the third Doha International Arabian horse and horses' beauty show 2024.

GAZA - Some 23,210 Palestinians have been killed and 59,167 others were wounded since Israeli attacks across the Gaza Strip started on October 7, Palestinian health authorities said .

RAMALLAH - Israeli occupation forces shot dead a 31-year-old Palestinian north of Ramallah in the West Bank.

CAIRO - The visiting German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock warned the war in Gaza might snowball into a regional conflict that will negatively affect all Middle Eastern countries and breed devastating outcomes. (end) ibi