Argentina Assumes Chair Of The Permanent Council

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) WASHINGTON, USA – The Permanent Representative of Argentina to the Organization of American States (OAS), Daniel Raimondi, on Tuesday assumed the chair of the Permanent Council, a position that he will hold until March 31, 2024.

After the ceremony that took place at the main headquarters of the hemispheric Organization in Washington, DC, ambassador Raimondi underlined the importance that the government of president Javier Milei“assigns to this Organization, to multilateralism in general and to foreign policy as a fundamental tool.”

“The OAS is changing its profile for the better. The latest actions it has taken show that it can be more than what it has been in the past, that it has contributed positively to sustaining democracy and human rights,” he added.

Meanwhile, the outgoing chair and permanent representative of Antigua and Barbuda, Sir Ronald Sanders, expressed thanks for the support he received during his term as chair and said:

“Recognizing that we live in an imperfect world, the work of the Permanent Council can never be perfect. But if we strive to live up to the principles of the two OAS governing charters in conducting the work of the Council, we will continue to advance the interests of our peoples who must remain at the center of all that we do.”

The vice chair for the January-March term will be exercised by the permanent representative of Guyana, Samuel Hinds.

The chair of the permanent council rotates every three months among the member states of the Organization, in alphabetical order. The vice-chair also rotates every three months, but in reverse alphabetical order.

