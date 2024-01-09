What's Behind The Water-In-Chinese Missiles Tale?

(MENAFN- Asia Times) Some highly unlikely claims about water in Chinese missiles and ill-fitting silo lids, which I addressed in a January 8 Asia Times article critiquing a Bloomberg News report, appear to have come from what the intelligence community calls HUMINT, that is, human-sourced intelligence.

This would mean the US had agents in China who reported this information or Washington got it from other friendly intelligence sources – or, alternatively the Chinese told the Americans about these problems.

The US intelligence network in China was all but decimated in 2017. The US is still trying to fix that problem. Meanwhile the British have headaches of their own. One of their alleged spies in China was arrested on or around January 8.

In any case, China would be expected to be ultra-careful about information regarding its strategic nuclear missile system.

That suggests that US or other friendly agents would not have learned this information through their own efforts.

The HUMINT source may well have been high-level Chinese officials who fed information to US military officials growing out of the new high level military contact between China and the United States

starting in late December.

If so, this raises the question of why Chinese military officials would convey this particular information to the United States.

One can only speculate about why China would provide such information, but a possible explanation is that China wanted to tell the US that the command of PLA Rocket Force was now reliable, and that a recent purge came about because of corruption, and not because of any attempt by domestic opponents of President Xi Jinping to gain control of China's nuclear missiles.