The number of pay TV subscribers in Africa will climb by 12 million between 2023 and 2029. This means an extra 7 million pay satellite TV subscribers and 5 million more pay DTT homes.

The pay total will reach 55 million by 2029, with satellite TV contributing 33 million and DTT 21 million. From the 43 million pay TV subscribers at end-2023, 26 million were satellite TV and 16 million DTT.

Four countries will supply nearly half of the pay TV subscriber total by 2029 and eight countries will account for two-thirds of the total. Nigeria will provide 10 million subscribers - having overtaken South Africa in 2022.

Simon Murray, Principal Analyst said: "Despite a recent slowdown in new subscriptions, Africa still has plenty of pay TV potential. Between 2023 and 2029, 27 million TV households to be added - taking the total 130 million."

Published in January 2024, this 140-page PDF and excel report comes in two parts:



Insight : Detailed country-by-country analysis in a 68-page PDF document. Excel workbook covering each year from 2015 to 2029 for 35 countries by household penetration, by pay TV subscribers, by pay TV revenues and by major operator. As well as summary tables by country and by platform

The report includes forecasts for the following 35 countries and 129 platforms:



Angola: ZAP TV, DStv, StarSat, Angola Telecom, TV Cabo

Benin: DStv; Canal Plus; StarSat; StarTimes

Botswana: DStv; StarSat

Burkina Faso: DStv; Canal Plus; StarSat

Burundi: DStv; Canal Plus; StarSat; StarTimes

Cameroon: DStv; Canal Plus; StarSat; StarTimes

CAR: Canal Plus; StarSat; StarTimes

Chad: Canal Plus; StarSat; StarTimes

DR Congo: DStv; Canal Plus; StarSat; StarTimes; Easy TV

Rep Congo: DStv; Canal Plus; StarSat; StarTimes; Easy TV

Cote d'Ivoire: Canal Plus, DStv, StarTimes; StarSat; Easy TV

Eq. Guinea: Canal Plus, DStv

Ethiopia: DStv; StarSat; Canal Plus

Gabon: Canal Plus, DStv, StarTimes; StarSat

Gambia: Canal Plus, DStv

Ghana: Canal Plus, DStv, GOtv; StarSat

Guinea: Canal Plus, DStv, StarTimes; StarSat; Easy TV

Kenya: Zuku cable, Zuku satellite, DStv, StarTimes, GOtv, StarSat

Liberia: DStv; StarSat

Madagascar: DStv; Canal Plus; StarSat; StarTimes

Malawi: Zuku, DStv, GOtv; StarSat

Mali: Canal Plus; StarSat

Mozambique: ZAP TV, DStv, StarSat, StarTimes; GOtv, TV Cabo

Namibia: DStv, GOtv; StarSat

Niger: DStv; Canal Plus; StarSat

Nigeria: GOtv, DStv, StarTimes, StarSat; Canal Plus

Rwanda: DStv, StarTimes, StarSat; GOtv, Canal Plus

Senegal: Canal Plus, DStv, Orange; StarSat

Sierra Leone: DStv; Canal Plus; StarSat; StarTimes

South Africa: DStv, StarSat, GOtv

Tanzania: Zuku, DStv, StarTimes, StarSat; Azam TV

Togo: Canal Plus, DStv, StarSat

Uganda: Zuku, DStv, StarTimes, GOtv, StarSat

Zambia: Zuku, DStv, StarTimes, GOtv, StarSat Zimbabwe: DStv, StarSat

