BARSYS PARTNERS WITH RESERVEBAR TO INTRODUCE AI-POWERED COCKTAIL SUBSCRIPTION SERVICE

NEW YORK, Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Barsys , the cocktail crafting technology company that brings the bar home,

is thrilled to announce its collaboration with ReserveBar , the leading e-commerce platform for premium and luxury beverage alcohol, to introduce the Barsys Subscription Box at CES24. Additionally, Barsys is equally excited to share the official launch of the Barsys 360 as well as the addition of David Morton of the Morton's Steakhouse family and the visionary founder of DMK Restaurants as both investor and advisor.

Barsys and ReserveBar Partnership Elevates Cocktail Discovery

Barsys 360 Debuting at CES

Barsys and ReserveBar partnership exemplifies the brands' commitments to enhancing the home drinking experience. With the integration of ReserveBar's extensive catalog of premium spirits and mixers into the Barsys app, users will be able to seamlessly browse, select and purchase ingredients directly through the platform, making cocktail-making more accessible than ever before. Customers will be encouraged to explore a diverse array of spirits and cocktail ingredients, allowing them to embark on a journey of discovery, uncovering new and exciting brands.

Powered by user feedback, Barsys AI and ReserveBar offer personalized suggestions that adapt to individual preferences, growing more finely tuned over time. This innovative feature ensures that each cocktail experience is tailored to user taste, providing a truly unique and enjoyable mixology journey.

"We're excited to collaborate with Barsys to enhance the cocktail experience for consumers," said Kate Zaman, SVP of Marketing and Partnerships at ReserveBar. "Our business has evolved significantly, and our white-label e-commerce solution is at the forefront of our growth. Barsys's innovative technology aligns perfectly with our mission to provide consumers with the best possible experience."

David Morton Brings Barsys Into Hospitality Space, Joins As Strategic Advisor

Barsys is not only improving the home drinking experience, but also bringing its bar technology into the hospitality space with the addition of Morton to its advisory board and strategic investor. As part of this agreement, DMK will showcase Barsys 2.0 machines in esteemed establishments located throughout the country. Recipes from these establishments will also be added to the Barsys platform for at-home crafting.

"Barsys is a game changer and has countless applications for ensuring our guests enjoy the finest and most memorable experience possible," said David Morton, DMK Restaurants Founder. "The hardware and content solutions driven by Barsys are a meaningful win for the hospitality industry at large."



Barsys' strategic partnership with Morton marks the company's entry into hospitality, supporting mixologists, servers and patrons in a consistent and streamlined dining experience. In his capacity, Morton will help guide the B2B movements of the company through restaurants, hotels, arenas and more.

Introducing Barsys 360: The Future of Automated Mixology

Finally, Barsys is proud to introduce Barsys 360, allowing customers to experience the future of automated mixology. Now available following a successful pre-order period, Barsys 360 meticulously crafts cocktails by perfectly balancing any six mixers and liquors poured directly into the device. The machine retails for $475 and is available on both thebarsys and Amazon. It's available in black or white to complement any home decor.

"When we embarked on this journey, our vision was clear: to transform the way customers experience mixology at home," said Akshet Tewari, Barsys Founder and CEO. "Through partnerships with both ReserveBar and David Morton, we are excited to further democratize the drinking experience. Combined with the Barsys 360, these moves serve as the next step in our continuous improvement upon our customers' home-drinking experience. Barsys is committed to pushing the boundaries of

mixology in pursuit of the perfect cocktail poured by anyone."

About Barsys

Barsys is the first cocktail crafting technology company that emphasizes fresh ingredients. Barsys democratizes the drinking experience, bringing expert-level cocktails into homes and businesses around the world. The Barsys app further serves as a community hub, offering recipes from mixologists, bars, brands, influencers and more. Balanced cocktails, once reserved for only those in proximity to metropolitan areas, can now be found in any home, at any party or in any business. Product offerings include: Barsys 2.0, Barsys 360 and Barsys Coaster.

For more information on these announcements and Barsys products, please visit and follow us on Instagram and TikTok.

About ReserveBar

ReserveBar is the established e-commerce leader in rare, luxury, and ultra-premium wine and spirits, specializing in customization, personalization, and innovative gifting. A technology platform at its core, ReserveBar utilizes cutting-edge software, analytics, and an exceptional retail network to deploy solutions that simplify the compliant purchase of beverage alcohol on ReserveBar, Minibar Delivery and numerous white label partner sites, including spirits brands, publishers, e-commerce partners, and gifting platforms. Our commitment to technology, innovation, and excellence defines our leadership in the future of beverage alcohol commerce. For more information, please visit

