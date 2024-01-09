Global Veterinary Biologics Market Forecast To Reach $15.84 Billion By 2027 Amid Rising Prevalence Of Animal Diseases

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Jan. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Veterinary Biologics Market Report 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The latest market research on the veterinary biologics sector, focusing on global industry analysis up until 2027, has been released and added to a prominent market research website. Gleaning key insights into the burgeoning industry, the report highlights the significant growth anticipated in the veterinary biologics market, with a predicted leap from $10.81 billion in 2022 to $11.77 billion in 2023, and an expected surge to $15.84 billion by 2027.



The importance of animal health is underscored by the climbing rates of animal diseases globally, propelling the demand for effective veterinary biologics that rely on immunological methods for treatment. As per the report, instances such as the substantial 2,467 avian influenza outbreaks in poultry signal an urgent need for advancements in veterinary healthcare solutions.

Improvements in veterinary biologics are driven by novel developments within the industry. Leaders in the market are pioneering innovative treatments, as showcased by the introduction of a new ghrelin receptor agonist in the U.S. for feline patients with CKD. Such advancements illustrate the commitment to diversifying therapeutic options and enhancing animal care.

Currently, North America dominates the market , a position attributed to its robust infrastructure and concentrated research efforts. However, Asia-Pacific regions are picking up speed and may soon witness the fastest growth, thanks to increasing investment in veterinary care and rising awareness of animal health.

The report delves into the market's segmentation, elaborating on the various products that comprise the industry, including vaccines, diagnostic kits, and immunomodulators . Vaccines receive a special focus due to their role in combating widespread diseases affecting both livestock and companions animals.

Key Market Players Leading Innovation



Bayer AG

Eli Lilly & Company

Zoetis Inc.

Merck Animal Health Inc. Ceva Sante Animale S.A.

These entities have been pivotal in shaping the course of the industry, as highlighted by recent strategic acquisitions that serve to expand market reach and enhance product portfolios.

As veterinary care continues to become a focal point for pet owners and livestock managers alike, this report stands as a testament to the ongoing evolution of the sector and its impact on global animal health dynamics.

