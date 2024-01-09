Veterinary Parasiticides Global Market Research 2024

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Jan. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Veterinary Parasiticides Global Market Report 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.



The global veterinary parasiticides market is experiencing unprecedented growth, with projections indicating an ascent to $19.09 billion by 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.6%. A comprehensive research report has just been added to the expansive repository of market knowledge, charting a course for stakeholders in this dynamic field.

Veterinary Parasiticides: Harnessing Growth Through Innovation

The consistent surge in market size can be attributed to heightened awareness around animal health, increasing livestock production, the expanding ownership of companion animals, and the rising prevalence of zoonotic diseases. This report meticulously dissects these growth catalysts and sheds light on the trends and opportunities shaping the veterinary parasiticides landscape.

In the face of novel challenges posed by global food security, emerging zoonotic threats, and environmental changes, the report identifies key trends including concerns around zoonotic diseases, flea and tick control innovation, safety and environmental implications of parasiticides, and advanced veterinary healthcare delivery methods.

Insightful Analysis on Zoonotic Disease Impact and Animal Health Protection

The intersection between human and animal health is becoming a focal point for stakeholders, with a significant emphasis laid on controlling zoonotic infections. The report offers an in-depth exploration of these patterns, considering their link to foodborne diseases and its implication on public and animal health. Highlighted is the role of parasiticides as an imperative element in preventing these diseases and promoting safety within the global food chain.



Endoparasiticides, ectoparasiticides, and endectocides breakdown

Veterinary parasiticides utilization in research, veterinary practice, and agricultural settings Regional analysis highlighting growth opportunities in North America and Asia-Pacific



The report documents the global adoption of pets as a driving force for market expansion, with pet adoption trends leading to an increased demand for parasiticides. The crucial contribution of animal shelters and rescue organizations to the initiatory phase of parasite prevention also forms a part of this analytical narrative.

Constraints and Advancements in the Veterinary Parasiticides Arena

Confronting the challenges within the veterinary parasiticides industry, the report acknowledges a prevailing issue – limited awareness about the full spectrum of animal diseases. This inhibits the widespread use of parasiticides necessary for robust control of these conditions. Furthermore, the publication details the advent of chewable parasiticide delivery methods enhancing convenience and efficacy in preventing parasite infestation.

Leading Entities in the Veterinary Parasiticides Spectrum Topping the headlines, introductions of groundbreaking products from major industry players are detailed, demonstrating a commitment to innovation in animal parasitology. Spotlighted is the launch of a novel feline parasiticide offering extended protection, reflecting the pulse of product development within this sector.

Comprehensive Regional and Country-Level Insights Furnished with statistics capturing the essence of the veterinary parasiticides market, the report maps out regional hotspots for growth. It casts an expert eye over the span of industry coverage, with specific focus on North America's commanding market presence and Asia-Pacific's burgeoning sector.

This new addition unravels the complexity of the veterinary parasiticides market, providing all-encompassing data for an accurate depiction of present conditions and a well-charted projection for future market evolution. The report is integral for industry players seeking to navigate the changing tides of veterinary healthcare and capitalize on the market's trajectory.

The industry's stakeholders now have access to a repository of strategic knowledge that is quintessential to informed decision-making and strategic positioning in the rapidly growing veterinary parasiticides sector.

