Nancy A. Dome, Ed.D Signs A Publishing Deal With Impact Publishing® To Author“Compassionate Dialogue Journey”

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Nancy A. Dome, Ed.D

OAKLAND, CA, USA, January 9, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- iMPACT Publishing®, a leading business book publisher that publishes books from ThoughtLeaders® around the world, is thrilled to announce the signing of a publishing deal with Nancy A. Dome Ed.D. The eminent speaker and author is set to pen her forthcoming book titled,“Compassionate Dialogue Journey.”

In this eagerly anticipated book, Nancy A. Dome Ed.D. will expand on an innovative approach to communication and collaboration that promises to transform relationships and promote inclusivity in educational institutions, businesses, and communities. Drawing upon her nearly three decades of experience in education, Dr. Dome's transformative insights will provide readers with valuable tools and strategies for navigating complex issues, building bridges, and fostering impactful change.

Meet Dr. Nancy Dome:

Dr. Nancy A. Dome is a renowned speaker, author, and equity consultant who co-founded Epoch Education in 2014. Through Epoch Education, Dr. Dome has been instrumental in providing accessible professional development to leaders in education and business, supporting their efforts to promote diversity, inclusion, and belonging.

With a rich background in education, Dr. Dome's career includes teaching in juvenile court and community schools, serving as a Distinguished Teacher in Residence, and holding faculty positions at California State University San Marcos. Dr. Dome's unwavering commitment to being a part of the solution has led her to develop groundbreaking approaches to healing wounded relationships and enhancing our ability to collaborate and communicate effectively.

Dr. Dome's transformative approach has guided school districts, educational agencies, and businesses nationwide and internationally as they tackle challenging topics and work towards creating more inclusive and impactful environments.

Dr. Dome is also the author of the bestselling book, "Let's Talk About Race and Other Hard Things: A Framework for Having Conversations That Build Bridges, Strengthen Relationships, and Set Clear Boundaries." This book laid the foundation for Compassionate Dialogue as a mainstream strategy to support the development of strong workplace climates and cultures.

Beyond her professional achievements, Nancy is deeply committed to her community, dedicating her time to service, gardening, and making cherished memories with her loved ones.

For more information about Dr. Nancy Dome and her work, please visit drnancydome .

iMPACT Publishing® is honored to collaborate with Dr. Nancy Dome on her forthcoming book,“Compassionate Dialogue Journey" and looks forward to sharing her transformative insights with readers worldwide. Stay tuned for more updates on this exciting project.

iMPACT Publishing

iMPACT Publishing

email us here