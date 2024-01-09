Autonomous Trucks Global Market Report 2023-2028 - Key Vendor And Market Share Analysis For Volvo, PACCAR, Mercedes-Benz, Traton & Tusimple

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) DUBLIN, Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Autonomous Trucks: Global Markets 2023-2028" report has been added to

ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The trucking industry has been developing with increased emphasis on productivity, maximum efficiency, and profits. Technological advancements are also supported by environmental regulations and enhanced safety requirements, propelling OEMs to increase R&D investments to develop advanced trucks. Alternative fuels, new materials, virtual reality simulators, advanced aerodynamic designs, improved efficiency engines, stability control systems, virtual dashboards, real-time GPS monitoring, efficient routing software, and tire pressure monitoring are just a few of the rapidly growing technologies in the trucking industry.

Although autonomous trucks have great potential to replace conventional trucks in terms of convenience, the cost of manufacturing, lack of proper infrastructures, inadequate regulations, policies of governments, and the safety of commuters and pedestrians are some factors expected to restrain market growth. Some major factors driving market growth include the expansion of industrial sectors in the emerging market, growing demand from the logistics industry, and rising demand from the construction sector, due to the increasing number of construction activities. The market is expected to grow in the coming years due to improving economies across developing and developed countries.

This report segments the global autonomous trucks market by component, autonomy, propulsion type, truck type, end-use, and region. Some emerging trends in the global autonomous trucks market include increasing investments in R&D by major market players to develop advanced technologies for autonomous vehicles, such as artificial intelligence and machine learning. Rising focus on developing electric and hybrid autonomous trucks to lower carbon emissions and enhance sustainability can expand the market. Additionally, integrating connectivity and advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) is gaining traction to improve safety and efficiency. The adoption of autonomous trucks across the logistics and transportation industry is mostly driven by benefits such as reduced labor costs, improved vehicle utilization, and enhanced productivity.

Growing awareness among customers is boosting demand for vehicles with autonomous and advanced safety features. Top OEM suppliers have adopted the strategy of partnering with technology companies to develop ADAS. Tech companies such as Nvidia Corporation have entered this space to provide services to companies such as AB Volvo and Paccar Inc.

The report also focuses on the major trends and challenges that affect the market and the competitive landscape. It explains the current market trends and provides detailed profiles of the major players and their strategies to enhance their market presence. The report estimates the size of the global autonomous trucks market in 2023 and provides projections of the expected market size through 2028.

The Report Includes



40 data tables and 36 additional tables

An overview of the global market for autonomous trucks

Analysis of global market trends, featuring historical revenue data for 2022, estimated figures for 2023, as well as forecasts for 2024, 2026 and 2028, including projections for compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2028

Evaluation of the current market size and revenue growth prospects, accompanied by a market share analysis by component, autonomy, propulsion type, truck type, end use and geographical region

Coverage of evolving technologies such as automated braking systems, emergency lane assist systems, connectivity systems and navigation systems, and a discussion of their impact on the future of the automobile industry

Analysis of the current and future market potential and the regulatory framework and reimbursement scenarios

Review of patents, product pipelines, ESG trends and emerging technologies related to autonomous trucks

Market share analysis of the key companies and coverage of mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations and partnerships, as well as a patent analysis Profiles of leading market participants

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Chapter 3 Market Overview

Chapter 4 Market Dynamics



Market Drivers



Growing Emphasis on Improved Road Safety and Traffic Control



Reduced Emissions and Higher Fuel Efficiency of Autonomous Trucks

Improved Technological Landscape

Market Challenges



Inconsistent Regulatory Framework

Lack of IT and Communication Infrastructure in Developing Nations

Market Opportunities



Growth of Connected Infrastructures Development of Intelligent Transportation Systems

Chapter 5 Emerging Technologies and Developments



Future Scope of Autonomous Trucks

Application of Emerging Technologies in Autonomous Trucks

Artificial Intelligence

Machine Learning

Advanced Driver-Assistance System Light Detection and Ranging

Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Component



Software Hardware

Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by Autonomy



Semi-Autonomous Full Autonomous

Chapter 8 Market Breakdown by Propulsion Type



IC Engines

Electric Hybrid

Chapter 9 Market Breakdown by Truck Type



Light-Duty

Medium-Duty Heavy-Duty

Chapter 10 Market Breakdown by End Use



Logistics and Transportation

Manufacturing

Mining

Other End Use

Port

Oil and Gas

Chemicals

Agriculture Construction

Chapter 11 Market Breakdown by Region

Chapter 12 Sustainability in Autonomous Trucks Industry: An ESG Perspective



Key ESG Issues in the Autonomous Trucks Market

Carbon Footprint/Environmental Impact

Animal Welfare

Labor Practices

Transparency and Governance

Autonomous Trucks Market ESG Performance Analysis

Environmental Performance

Social Performance

Governance Performance

Current Status of ESG Risk Ratings and Levels for Companies in the Autonomous Trucks Market

Consumer Attitudes Towards ESG in the Autonomous Trucks Market

ESG Practices in the Autonomous Trucks Market

Case Study Concluding Remarks

Chapter 13 Patent Analysis



Granted Patents (2020-2023) Recently Awarded Patents

Chapter 14 M&A and Venture Funding Outlook



Mergers and Acquisitions Analysis Startup Funding in Autonomous Trucks Market

Chapter 15 Competitive Intelligence



Vendor Landscape

Market Share Analysis



Volvo AB



Paccar Inc.



Mercedes-Benz Group AG



Traton Group TuSimple Inc.

Chapter 16 Company Profiles



AB Volvo

Aptiv

Caterpillar

Continental Ag

Denso Corp.

Einride

Kodiak Robotics Inc.

Mercedes-Benz Group Ag

Paccar Inc.

Robert Bosch

Tesla Inc.

Tusimple Holdings Inc. Waymo

For more information about this report visit

About ResearchAndMarkets

ResearchAndMarkets is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets