Guardian Capital Announces Revised Annual 2023 Special Distributions For Certain Guardian Capital Etfs

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, Jan. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Guardian Capital LP ("Guardian Capital") today announced a revision to the annual special year-end distributions (the "Special Distributions") for the 2023 tax year for the ETF series of Guardian Directed Equity Path Portfolio (TSX: GDEP, GDEP.B), Guardian Canadian Bond Fund (TSX: GCBD) and Guardian Ultra-Short U.S. T-Bill Fund (TSX: GUTB.U) (the“Guardian Capital ETFs”). Please note that this is an update to the annual special year-end distributions for the Guardian Capital ETFs and supersede the amounts previously announced on December 29, 2023.



Guardian Capital ETFs Series of ETF Units TSX Trading

Symbol Revised Special Distribution Amount

(per ETF Unit) Guardian Canadian Bond Fund ETF Units GCBD CAD$0.0078 Guardian Directed Equity Path Portfolio Hedged ETF Units GDEP CAD$0.1054 Guardian Directed Equity Path Portfolio Unhedged ETF Units GDEP.B CAD$0.0562 Guardian Ultra-Short U.S. T-Bill Fund ETF Units GUTB.U US$0.3802

All other dates and information, including the applicable record date, relating to the annual special year-end distributions previously communicated in Guardian Capital's December 29, 2023 press release remain unchanged. The Special Distributions were not paid in cash, but were reinvested and the resulting ETF units immediately consolidated so that the number of ETF units held by each investor did not change. Investors holding their ETF units outside registered plans will have taxable amounts to report and will have an increase in the adjusted cost base of their investment.

The actual taxable amounts of all distributions for 2023, including the tax characteristics of the distributions, will be reported to brokers (through CDS Clearing and Depository Services Inc. or "CDS") and will be posted on the Guardian Capital website in early 2024.

For further information regarding the Guardian Capital ETFs, please visit .

About Guardian Capital LP

Guardian Capital LP is the manager and portfolio manager of the Guardian Capital Funds and Guardian Capital ETFs, with capabilities that span a range of asset classes, geographic regions and specialty mandates. Additionally, Guardian Capital LP manages portfolios for institutional clients such as defined benefit and defined contribution pension plans, insurance companies, foundations, endowments and investment funds. Guardian Capital LP is a wholly owned subsidiary of Guardian Capital Group Limited and the successor to its original investment management business, which was founded in 1962. For further information on Guardian Capital LP, please call 416-350-8899 or visit .

About Guardian Capital Group Limited

Guardian Capital Group Limited (“Guardian”) is a global investment management company servicing institutional, retail and private clients through its subsidiaries. As at September 30, 2023, Guardian had C$56.2 billion of total client assets while managing a proprietary investment portfolio with a fair market value of C$1.28 billion. Founded in 1962, Guardian's reputation for steady growth, long-term relationships and its core values of authenticity, integrity, stability and trustworthiness have been key to its success over six decades. Its Common and Class A shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange as GCG and GCG.A, respectively. To learn more about Guardian, visit .

For further information, please contact:

Angela Shim

...

