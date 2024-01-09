Ohio Water Heaters Pioneers Financing Options, 24/7 Services, And Unprecedented Warranties For Water Heater Solutions

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Ohio Water Heaters, a top provider of plumbing and water heater services in Ohio since 1970, offers 24/7 services, warranties, and financing.

WESTERVILLE, OHIO, UNITED STATES, January 9, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Ohio Water Heaters, the premier plumbing and water heater company in Westerville, OH, proudly announces its offerings, aiming to revolutionize customer experience and satisfaction. With a legacy dating back to 1970, Ohio Water Heaters has consistently provided unparalleled services, cementing its reputation as a trusted name in the industry.Partnership With WisetackOhio Water Heaters understands that addressing plumbing needs can often be unexpected and financially challenging. To ease this burden, the company is excited to introduce flexible financing options . This initiative ensures that customers can access top-tier services without compromising on quality due to budget constraints. Now, individuals can benefit from Ohio Water Heaters' expertise while managing their finances conveniently, making essential home upgrades more accessible than ever.According to the company, they partnered with Wisetack to offer customers flexible financing options, so clients can pay over time rather than all at once. The application takes about a minute to complete, and checking the options does not impact their credit score. The plans cover finance projects of up to $25,000, with terms from 3 to 60 months. Additionally, the APRs range from 0 to 29.99%. The company noted that there are no hidden fees or compounding interest. Individuals are invited to prequalify with no impact on their credit by contacting Ohio Water Heater to learn more about financing their next project.24/7 SolutionsIn addition to offering flexible financing, Ohio Water Heaters remains committed to unparalleled accessibility and convenience. Recognizing that plumbing emergencies can occur at any time, the company ensures round-the-clock services, 24 hours a day, seven days a week. This commitment reflects Ohio Water Heaters' dedication to being there for its customers whenever they need assistance, providing peace of mind and swift resolutions to plumbing issues. Whether it's a damaged sump pump, a malfunctioning water heater, or any other plumbing issue, their team of seasoned professionals is always on standby, ready to swiftly address and resolve problems, ensuring customers have peace of mind regardless of the hour.Industry-Leading WarrantiesOne of the cornerstones of Ohio Water Heaters' commitment to quality is its warranty offerings. The company proudly stands by its products and services, exemplified by its lifetime warranty on some water heaters. This comprehensive warranty underscores Ohio Water Heaters' confidence in the durability and performance of its products, assuring customers of long-term reliability and support.Furthermore, for tankless water heaters , Ohio Water Heaters extends an industry-leading warranty of up to 25 years. This extended warranty period highlights the company's commitment to excellence and its belief in superior solutions. Among the brands they service are:RheemMaximusRinnaiNAVIENNoritzDeltaBradford WhiteOhio Water Heaters has built its reputation on a foundation of reliability, expertise, and customer-centric values. From routine maintenance to complex installations, the company's team of skilled technicians continuously strives to exceed expectations, earning trust and loyalty from countless satisfied customers over the years.ABOUT OHIO WATER HEATERSOhio Water Heaters was started in 1970 by a veteran of the Army and Navy, to deliver exceptional service to the local community. The company has diligently and passionately been serving the Central Ohio area through an array of plumbing and water heater services. A family-owned and operated plumbing company that started small has grown in leaps and bounds over the last few decades in Ohio. The technicians comprising the team have experience in not just installing and repairing water heaters but also manufacturing and selling them over the years. Offering a complete line of plumbing, water softening and filtering, and solar services to residents of the Central Ohio area, they go out of their way to find superior solutions for customers every day. All technicians are highly qualified and trained to handle any plumbing and water heater-related job. The company uses high-quality products, which makes services more reliable with long-term solutions. Visit today.

Michael Matheny

Ohio Water Heaters

+1 614-756-5919

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Instagram