Sayers Made A Difference In 2023

VERNON HILLS, IL, UNITED STATES, January 9, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Sayers , a leading provider of IT infrastructure, Cloud & Cybersecurity solutions, is pleased to announce that they have given back to the community in numerous ways in 2023. From fundraising for St. Jude to sponsoring a local youth baseball team and more, Sayers has enjoyed meaningful interaction with several important organizations.Fundraising for St. JudeSayers participated in a Fall fundraising effort during their recent Mid-Year Meeting. Sayers coordinated a Sayers Theme Song Team Building exercise, and the winning team donated their prize money back to the cause. St. Jude's mission is to advance cures, and means of prevention, for pediatric catastrophic diseases through research and treatment. Sayers' recent total fundraising efforts have now exceeded $20,000 based on various company team building exercises. You can read more here: news/sayers-is-honored-to-continue-long-term-partnership-with-st-jude-childrens-hospital/Sponsorship of the Riverside Foundation 5KFor the second year in a row, Sayers was honored to sponsor The Riverside Foundation's 2nd Annual 5K Run/Walk on September 24, 2023. The Riverside Foundation is a Lincolnshire, IL, charity that supports adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities. They have provided these individuals with housing, social support, and work opportunities for over 46 years. The Riverside Foundation is devoted to enriching the lives they serve.Sponsorship of Stoppers Baseball ClubSayers was proud to sponsor the 12u Stoppers Baseball Club's trip to Cooperstown, NY. Stoppers is an elite travel baseball program that serves the Chicagoland area. It was a very memorable experience for the players, coaches, parents, and families.Sayers is proud to support these incredible organizations. We look forward to doing more in 2024.About the Company:Sayers was founded in 1984 by former NFL Hall of Famer, Gale Sayers. They pride themselves on providing personalized Cybersecurity and IT solutions that are designed to excel at solving the challenges that modern business leaders face. They have helped create, assess, and implement Cybersecurity and other IT infrastructure solutions for their customers. Their mission is to leverage cutting-edge technology to continuously improve their customers' IT infrastructure while fostering strong partnerships.

