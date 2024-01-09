Ryan Binkley Marks 200Th Iowa Event As Presidential Candidate Continues Crisscrossing The State

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
Ryan Binkley's 200th event in Iowa featured the presidential candidate with Scott County Republican women.
Ryan Binkley's 200th event in Iowa featured the presidential candidate addressing the Scott County Republican Women's luncheon this week.
Presidential candidate Ryan Binkley talks with a worker in Charles City, Iowa.
The Public Is Invited to Attend Any of Binkley's 30 Additional Campaign Stops over the Next Week Leading up to the Iowa Caucuses We need a way to have financial prosperity, to have safety in our nation again, to have a nation where the most hurting are looked after. I feel more empowered than ever to share this message.”
- Presidential Candidate Ryan BinkleyDES MOINES, IOWA, UNITED STATES, January 9, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Hundreds of Iowa voters are eager to hear about a new vision for America from presidential candidate Ryan Binkley, as he visits their town during his whirlwind tour of Iowa over the next week.
It's the culmination of seven months of campaigning that has taken Binkley to more than 200 different events across the state to get to know the people and issues of Iowa.
“Iowans care about America, and they want to see an end to all the division and name calling,” Binkley said.“People are really responding to my plans to balance the budget, secure the border and get healthcare costs under control. They know we need a new leader with a new approach.”
Interest in Binkley and his campaign for president continues to build, as the campaign releases a full slate of appearances leading up to the Iowa caucuses.
Binkley launched his campaign in April and became the first 2024 presidential candidate to visit all 99 counties in Iowa. More than 80,000 unique donors have contributed to Binkley's grassroots campaign. Binkley is devoting the time, money and resources to appear on the primary ballot in all 50 states and has secured a spot on 28 state ballots to date.
Binkley is co-founder and CEO of mergers and acquisitions firm Generational Group and co-founder and lead pastor of Create Church, both in the Dallas area. As an expert in finance, Binkley is introducing a new economic approach through his campaign proposals to secure the border, balance the budget, and reform healthcare.
“I feel called to share this message that it's time for America to turn back to God,” Binkley said.“We need a way to have financial prosperity, to have safety in our nation again, to have a nation where the most hurting are looked after. I feel more empowered than ever to share this message.”
The following campaign events include a wide range of activities, from a rally on the eve of the vote and a forum opposing the carbon capture pipeline to a telephone town hall for those who can't attend in person and a chance to sit down with Binkley to enjoy a meal, ask questions and share views.
7:30 pm Tuesday, Jan. 9
Telephone Town Hall
Dial in 855-756-7520 101397#
8 am Wednesday, Jan. 10
Breakfast with Ryan Binkley and Main Street Walk
Ames, IA
11:30 am Wednesday, Jan. 10
Lunch with Ryan Binkley
Papa's Pizzeria, 214 Van Dorn St., Polk City, IA
2 pm Wednesday, Jan. 10
CO2 Pipeline Opposition Rally Hosted By Free Soil
Iowa State Capitol Rotunda, 1007 E. Grand Ave, Des Moines, IA
4:30 pm Wednesday, Jan. 10
Whistle Stop Tour Main Street Walk
Winterset, IA
6 pm Wednesday, Jan. 10
Dinner with Ryan Binkley
Pizza Ranch, 520 Livingston Ave., Creston, IA
7:30 pm Wednesday, Jan. 10
Zoom with Iowa
Register for Jan. 10 Zoom call with Presidential Candidate Ryan Binkley
8 am Thursday, Jan. 11
Breakfast with Ryan Binkley and Main Street Walk
Main Street Brick House, 200 N. Main St., Leon, IA
9:45 am Thursday, Jan. 11
Whistle Stop Tour Main Street Walk
Mount Ayr, Iowa
11 am Thursday, Jan. 11
Whistle Stop Tour Main Street Walk
Bedford, IA
12 pm Thursday, Jan. 11
Lunch with Ryan Binkley and Main Street Walk
Clarinda, IA
2 pm Thursday, Jan. 11
Whistle Stop Tour Main Street Walk
Shenandoah, IA
4 pm Thursday, Jan. 11
Whistle Stop Tour Main Street Walk
Red Oak, IA
5:30 pm Thursday, Jan. 11
Treynor Central Committee Meeting
Treynor, IA
7 pm Thursday, Jan. 11
Kanesville Honor Guard
Council Bluffs, IA
8:45 am Friday, Jan. 12
Breakfast with Ryan Binkley and Main Street Walk
Rise & Grind Coffee Co., 401 E. Erie St., Missouri Valley, IA
11:15 am Friday, Jan. 12
Lunch with Ryan Binkley
Pizza Ranch, 204 1st St., Sergeant Bluff, IA
7 pm Friday, Jan. 12
Dinner with Ryan Binkley
4 Brothers Bar & Grill, 1430 Two Rivers Blvd., Le Mars, IA
7:30 pm Friday, Jan. 12
Zoom with Iowa
Register for Jan. 12 Zoom call with Presidential Candidate Ryan Binkley
8:30 am Saturday, Jan. 13
Buena Vista Central Committee Meeting
Pizza Ranch, 517 W. Milwaukee Ave., Storm Lake, IA
12 pm Saturday, Jan. 13
Lunch with Ryan Binkley and Main Street Walk
Pizza Ranch, 425 US Highway 30, West Suite 130, Carroll, IA
5:30 pm Saturday, Jan. 13
Dinner with Ryan Binkley
Emmetsburg, IA
7:30 pm Saturday, Jan. 13
Telephone Town Hall
Dial in 855-756-7520 101397#
11 am Sunday, Jan. 14
Worship Service
Open Bible Church, 509 S. 17th St., Clear Lake, Iowa
12 pm Sunday, Jan. 14
Mason City Brunch with Ryan Binkley
Open Bible Church, 509 S. 17th St., Clear Lake, IA
1:45 pm Sunday, Jan. 14
Algona Main Street Walk
Algona, IA
3:15 pm Sunday, Jan. 14
Fort Dodge Meet and Greet
Community Tap And Pizza, 2026 5th Ave. S, Fort Dodge, IA
6 pm Sunday, Jan. 14
Des Moines Binkley Campaign Rally
Holiday Inn Des Moines-Airport/Conference Center, 6111 Fleur Dr., Des Moines, IA
2 pm Monday, Jan. 15
Telephone Town Hall
Dial in 855-756-7520 101397#
9 pm Monday, Jan. 15
Binkley Campaign Celebration
Renaissance Des Moines Savery Hotel, 401 Locust St., Des Moines, IA
