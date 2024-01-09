Kansas City Author Celebrates Multiple Awards

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Leawood Author Harley Sears

- Harley SearsLEAWOOD, KANSAS, UNITED STATES, January 9, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- In a remarkable testament to the power of storytelling, Harley Sears' debut book, "The Magic In Metaphor: Empowering Children Through Healing Stories ,” has garnered significant acclaim and numerous awards in the literary community. Designed to inspire and nurture emotional growth in children, this collection of 25 metaphorical stories is making a profound impact on young readers, parents, and educators alike.The book's impact is further solidified by its impressive array of awards and honors. It debuted as Amazon's #1 New Release in Child Psychology, showcasing its relevance and popularity in the field. The accolades include 1st Place in the prestigious Royal Dragonfly Book Awards, a testament to its literary excellence, and The Golden Wizard Book Prize, recognizing its magical and transformative impact on children's literature. The PenCraft Book Award, Literary Titan Gold Book Award, and the BookFest Book Award further underscore its significance and appeal to a wide audience.Critical reviews echo this sentiment. The BookLife Prize by Publishers Weekly praised the book for its overflowing originality and practically flawless execution. Feathered Quill Book Reviews highlighted the author's genuine concern for young people and talent for magical composition, and Reader Views recommended it as an essential prevention or intervention resource in every school and counselor's office.Sears' unique blend of storytelling with therapeutic insights draws from his extensive experience as a hypnotherapist. His innovative approach bridges the gap between entertainment and emotional education, offering children and their caregivers valuable tools for dealing with life's challenges. Topics include anxiety, bullying, self-esteem, peer pressure, and much more. With plans for a follow-up book already underway, Sears continues to dedicate his efforts to enriching lives through literature.About Harley SearsHarley Sears is an award-winning author and nationally recognized hypnotherapist with 25 years of experience. Blending his expertise in hypnotherapy with his passion for storytelling, Sears creates narratives that not only entertain but also provide emotional support and growth for readers. He currently operates a busy private practice in Leawood, Kansas.For more information, to request an interview with Harley Sears, or to purchase "The Magic In Metaphor," please visit .

