Wearables Pioneer, .Simstechnology CTO Terry O'shea To Introduce Future Of Wearables During CES 2024

.simstechnology Founder Sean Siembab and CTO Terry O'Shea at CES 2024 in Las Vegas.

The .simstechnology device is lightweight making it perfect for multiple outdoor activities, whether that's going for a run, snowshoeing in a park, or walking across campus.

- .simstechnology Chief Technology Officer Terry O'Shea, D, RI, UNITED STATES, January 9, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- .simstechnology Chief Technology Officer Terry O'Shea, Ph.D., will join the rest of the startup's executive team at CES in Las Vegas this week to debut the .simstechnology wearable. The patented device, recently featured in The Boston Globe , alerts the wearer when it senses a potential human threat approaching from behind.O'Shea and Siembab, along with Chief Operating Officer Deb Shapiro, will be available throughout CES at the company's booth in Eureka Park (Booth #61055 in Hall G of the Venetian Expo) - where they can demonstrate the .simstechnology device and discuss its place in the market. As an industry expert, O'Shea can also speak to broader industry-related topics.As a former HP fellow, Intel engineer, and well-known leader in wearables and IoT, O'Shea brought with him years of experience and wisdom when he joined the .simstechnology team in May 2023."When .simstechnology founders asked me to join their team, I jumped at the chance," O'Shea said. "I knew it would be a game-changer in the personal safety wearable space. Not only does the device itself have incredible marketability potential, I was more intrigued by its purpose - empowering women to spend more time alone outdoors without having to constantly look over their shoulder."With an impressive portfolio of 79 patents and 390 trade secrets, O'Shea is an expert in a wide range of technologies, including IoT systems, cloud deployments, connected and distributed products, drones, and wearables. Among his accomplishments, he helped launch HP's wearables and IoT division, collaborating with award-winning designer Michael Bastian to bring an original smartwatch line to market. During his tenure as CTO for Safariland, O'Shea helped grow the company's IoT technology business, including conceiving and prototyping its first smart holster product for law enforcement."Over the years, Terry has proven himself to be a visionary thinker in novel technologies, successfully ushering dozens of products to market," said .simstechnology Founder Sean Siembab. "As a startup, we are truly fortunate to have someone with Terry's experience and wisdom on our leadership team as we prepare to introduce our patented tech to industry insiders at CES and beyond."

