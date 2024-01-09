David S. Brown Enterprises Garners Top Accolade As A Leading Mid-Sized Business In Baltimore Sun Top Workplaces Award

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) BALTIMORE, Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- David S. Brown Enterprises is thrilled to announce its recent win of the admired Baltimore Sun Top Workplaces Award in the mid-sized business category. This recognition is a testament to the company's unwavering commitment to creating an exceptional workplace environment, fostering a culture of growth, and prioritizing employee satisfaction.

David S. Brown Enterprises, Ltd. Headquarters at 100 Painters Mill Rd, Owings Mills MD

Based solely on employee feedback collected through a comprehensive survey, the Baltimore Sun Top Workplaces Award has become an influential hallmark of organizational success. This coveted accolade is a true reflection of the camaraderie, dedication, and shared values within the David S. Brown Enterprises family.

"We are humbled and honored to be recognized as a top workplace in the Baltimore area," said Chris Krummenoehl, Vice President of Human Resources. "Our success is truly a result of the hard work, passion, and unwavering dedication of our talented team. This award reaffirms our commitment to fostering an environment where every team member feels valued, supported, and inspired to excel."

David S. Brown Enterprises' commitment to employee well-being and professional development has become a cornerstone of its success. By providing a supportive workplace environment, and opportunities for growth, the company has successfully cultivated a motivated and engaged workforce.

serves as a testament to David S. Brown's ongoing investments in employee development, wellness programs, and recognition initiatives. It also highlights the company's collaborative and inclusive culture, where employees are empowered to contribute ideas, innovate, and take pride in their work.

The David S. Brown Enterprises family would like to express its gratitude to its devoted employees, whose unwavering commitment and support have been vital in securing this esteemed recognition. This Baltimore Sun Top Workplaces Award further cements the company's position as a leading real estate industry player in the Baltimore area.

About David S. Brown Enterprises, LTD.

Established in 1933 and headquartered in Owings Mills, Maryland, David S. Brown Enterprises is a full-service real estate company. Their mission is to serve the community through socially conscious development, high-quality construction, and innovative design. For additional information, please visit or connect on LinkedIn .

