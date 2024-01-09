SAVE THE DATE: NOVAGOLD 2023 Year-End Financial Results Release, Conference Call And Video Webcast

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NOVAGOLD RESOURCES INC. (TSX, NYSE American: NG) will release its 2023 year-end financial results after market close on January 24, 2024. A conference call and video webcast to discuss these results will take place January 25, 2024, at 8:00 am PT (11:00 am ET).
During the webcast, NOVAGOLD's Chairman, Dr. Thomas Kaplan; President and Chief Executive Officer, Greg Lang; and Chief Financial Officer, David Ottewell, will provide a summary of the company's year-end financial results, an update on the Donlin Gold project, and gold sector remarks.
Questions may be submitted prior to the call at ... . There will also be an opportunity to ask questions during the webcast following the presentation.
The video webcast and conference call-in details are provided below.
|
| Video Webcast:
|
|
|
| North American callers:
|
| 1-800-319-4610
|
| International callers:
|
| 1-604-638-5340
|
The webcast will be archived on NOVAGOLD's website for one year. For a transcript of the call, please see to download or email ... .
NOVAGOLD Contact:
Mélanie Hennessey
Vice President, Corporate Communications
Frank Gagnon
Manager, Investor Relations
604-669-6227 or 1-866-669-6227
