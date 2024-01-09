SEATTLE SUPPLIER REBRANDS AS CATALYNT

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) The former TRInternational reveals new name and logo, expands service offerings

Seattle's TRInternational, a provider for raw materials and ingredients since 1994, is rebranding as Catalynt Solutions, Inc.

Welcome to CATALYNT. Allow us to reintroduce ourselves. You've known us as TRInternational; we're now Catalynt. We've got a new look, a new logo and a new name. What hasn't changed is our hardworking team dedicated to your success, and we're excited to offer an even wider array of services.

Megan Bluth-Gohan, CEO & Owner of Catalynt Solutions, Inc.

Megan Bluth-Gohan, the company's CEO & Owner, announced the company's name change in a video released today , which also debuted a new logo and brand system.

As Catalynt heads into its 30th year in business, Gluth-Bohan says the new branding better reflects where the company is today. The new name combines the words "catalyst" and "talent," both of which, Gluth-Bohan says, capture her team's energy, skillset and dedication to hard work.

"When you add those two words together, you get one powerful word that really describes who we are," she said.

"We're still the same hardworking team of people committed to your business."

Along with the rebrand, Catalynt has acquired the companies ChemBlend of America, LLC , and American Chemie, Inc.

The Illinois-based ChemBlend's custom solutions capabilities and extensive on-site lab services will expand Catalynt's offerings in formulating, manufacturing, testing, packaging and distribution. The specialty distribution expertise of Texas-based American Chemie, meanwhile, expands Catalynt's services in the personal care, cosmetics, cleaning, food, animal feed, nutraceuticals and lubricant industries.

"With these companies now working together as one, we can truly match the speed and agility our customers require," Gluth-Bohan says. "When we're all under this new umbrella of Catalynt, we're a more robust company that will work even faster, smarter and better than before."

For nearly 30 years, Catalynt has solved raw materials and ingredients sourcing challenges across the globe. They serve a wide variety of industries – paints and coatings, cleaning, food and beverage, personal care and pharmaceuticals, oil and gas, and more.

Gluth-Bohan joined Catalynt in 2012 as General Counsel and quickly moved to General Manager, then President and finally to CEO. She took on full ownership in 2021. She was named a 2023 Mountain West Entrepreneur of the Year

by Ernst & Young and one of 2023's Women2Watch

by the Women Presidents Organization (WPO). The Puget Sound Business Journal has recognized Catalynt many times over the years – as the largest LGBTQ-owned company , one of the top 50 women-owned companies

and one of the fastest growing women-owned companies in the Puget Sound region.

