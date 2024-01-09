(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Jan. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "United States Mutual Fund Industry Size & Share Analysis - Growth Trends & Forecasts (2023 - 2028)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The US Mutual Funds Industry by assets under management value is expected to grow from USD 32.96 trillion in 2023 to USD 40.53 trillion by 2028, at a CAGR of 4.22% during the forecast period (2023-2028).



With a whopping USD 26.96 trillion in total net assets, the US mutual fund industry remained the largest in the world in 2021. The United States accounted for almost more than 40% of the global mutual fund market.

The United States accounted for a quarter of the global number of mutual funds in 2021. To understand the massive size of the US market, it can be said that it holds almost a quarter of all funds when compared globally. US Mutual Funds cover a wide range of asset classes, such as stocks and bonds, market caps, sectors, industries, and styles. The funds are actively managed to achieve short and long-term returns. US Funds comprise many large companies in various industries like automobile, technology, healthcare, and the internet.

COVID-19 carries unprecedented economic damage over natural disasters. It has impacted almost all of the economy, such as production, consumption, and accumulation. The financial markets and their segments like equity, bond, and commodity markets (oil and gold) are severely affected. Organic growth in the US mutual fund industry has continued to slow, despite upside surprises in the overall market in 2020. The long-term outlook is under stress, too, from downward pressure on fees, reduced profit margins, and changing investor preferences. The mutual fund space has grown over the pandemic, and interestingly in 2021, several smaller companies have gained momentum and outpaced the growth of established significant players.

US Mutual Funds Market Scenario

The US mutual funds cover a wide range of asset classes, such as stocks and bonds, as well as market caps, sectors, industries, and styles. The funds can be passively or actively managed to achieve short- and long-term returns. The US funds comprise many large companies in various industries like automobile, technology, healthcare, and the internet. Such funds give a chance to bet on companies like Apple, Amazon, Mastercard, Visa, Alphabet, Microsoft, and Facebook. For many large US firms, more than 40% of their revenues come from outside the United States. In recent times, Many Mutual Funds' investments have been routed through the SIP or STP due to economic slowdown predictions by several AUMs for the next couple of months.

Growing Personal Finance Sector is Driving the Market

The personal finance market segment contains automated investment services that enable private investors to align their investment strategy or portfolio using automated recommendations.

The fintech sector's been hurt by the sharp decline in overall transactions and payments volumes. For example, the travel, tourism, restaurants, and entertainment industries are down by 70% to 90% year-over-year, while cross-border transactions are down 50%. On the other hand, companies report payment volume increase in everyday spending categories, like food and grocery stores. Sharp acceleration and shift to e-commerce have been observed as people buy and order items from home.

The rise of financial technology (fintech) has transformed how service providers engage with their customers. Fintech has simplified the complicated personal finance industry, making it far more accessible for the average consumer.

Companies that use robotic process automation for banking tasks see a return on investment of up to 100% within three to eight months.

The value of an investment in fintech companies worldwide reached more than USD 225.7 billion in 2021. The Americas were the region attracting the most investments in the sector, accounting for nearly 80% of the total.

US Mutual Fund Industry Overview

The US mutual funds industry is highly competitive, with major international players. The US mutual funds industry presents opportunities for growth during the forecast period, which is expected to drive market competition further. With a few players holding a significant share, the US mutual funds industry has an observable level of consolidation. The report profiles companies including BlackRock Asset Management, The Vanguard Group, State Street Global Advisors, Fidelity Investments, and J.P. Morgan Asset Management, among others.

