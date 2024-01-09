WELLNESS NATURAL INC., OWNER OF SIMPLYPROTEIN®, EARNS B CORPTM CERTIFICATION

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Company recognized for industry-leading stake-holder governance, treatment of employees and customers, and commitment to nurturing physical and mental health.

TORONTO, CANADA, January 9, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Wellness Natural Inc., parent company of SimplyProtein ®, proudly announced today that the company has achieved its certification as a B CorporationTM (B CorpTM) by the nonprofit B Lab, joining a growing global community of businesses striving to make a positive impact on the world. B Corp certification means that a company has met the rigorous audited requirements for performance, accountability, and transparency in supply chain procedures, input materials, employee benefits and charitable contributions.“We're thrilled to become part of the B Corp family, which singled us out for our culture and innovation,” said Michael Lines, CEO, Wellness Natural Inc.“This certification is positive reinforcement that we are living and delivering on our values and mission to nourish people as if they are family, support the community like they are old friends, and take care of the planet like it was our own backyard.”Awarding a verified score of 94.3, B Corp recognized Wellness Natural for significantly leading the food manufacturing sector in all areas including its stake-holder governance structures, and its commitment to continuous development, to communities through volunteering and donations supporting physical and mental health, to the planet through its innovative business model that significantly reduces resource demand and toxins, as well as to how it treats its employees and its customers.“While achieving B Corp Certification is a significant milestone, it's just the beginning of our journey,” said Mr. Lines.“ We remain committed to continuous improvement and finding innovative ways to make a positive impact on the planet and society.”All SimplyProtein products are B Corp certified, plant-based, gluten-free, and certified vegan and kosher, making the ingredients of high performing energy foods approachable and available for anyone seeking protein snacks that are both nutritious and delicious. All SimplyProtein products contain between 7 and 20 grams of plant-based protein, 5 or fewer grams of sugar, are high in fiber, are under 200 calories, and contain no artificial flavors, colors or preservatives.Originally created in 2004 and owned and evolved by Wellness Natural Inc. since 2020, the brand's protein-rich product line includes Snack Bars, Cookie Bars, Keto Energy Bites, and Dipped Bars. Its products can be purchased across the US and Canada in retailers including Costco, Costco Canada, Loblaw Companies Ltd, Meijer, Metro, Shoppers Drug Mart, Sobeys, Whole Foods, and more, as well as on Amazon, Amazon Canada, and its own direct-to-consumer websites, in the US and in Canada.To learn more about SimplyProtein, please visit and in Canada, . To follow the campaign and the brand, check out Facebook @SimplyProteinUSA, Instagram @simplyprotein, TikTok @simplyproteinofficial, and LinkedIn @simplyprotein.About SimplyProtein®SimplyProtein believes that while life is complicated, choosing a protein snack shouldn't be. That's why all SimplyProtein products aim to help simplify our efforts to better manage our nutrition without having to overthink it, or compromise on ingredients, taste, or texture. SimplyProtein products are B Corp certified, gluten-free, and certified vegan and kosher, making the ingredients of high-performing energy foods available to anyone seeking nutritious, delicious protein snacks. All products contain between 7 and 20 grams of plant-based protein, less than 4 grams of sugar, are high in fiber, low in calories and fat, and contain no artificial flavors, colors or preservatives. Originally created in 2004 and, since 2020 owned by Wellness Natural Inc., a business that prioritizes people and the planet, the brand's protein-rich product line includes Snack Bars, Cookie Bars, Keto Energy Bites, and Dipped Bars. The brand can be purchased across the USA and Canada in more than 50 retailers including Meijer, Costco, Loblaws, Metro, Sobeys, Whole Foods, and many more, as well as Amazon and its own direct-to-consumer websites, in the US, and in Canada. To learn more about and follow our brand, check us out on Facebook @SimplyProteinUSA, Instagram @simplyprotein, TikTok @simplyproteinofficial, and LinkedIn @simplyprotein.

