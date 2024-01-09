South Florida Based Company Plans On Releasing First Titanium Grinder In The US Market

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) For those looking for our iteration of titanium grinders, we're actually working on our own as you are reading this!”
- Emeka Ugokwe, Founder of Keefer ReaperMIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, January 9, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Florida-based grinder company Keefer Reaper plans to roll out with the first titanium grinder for sale in the United States.
In an article published by the company discussing titanium grinders, Keefer Reaper alluded to plans on releasing their very own titanium grinder in the United States market. If these plans materialize, they will be the first company in the United States to sell titanium grinders online.
Titanium is a durable element. Used in high-end cutlery, titanium is arguably the best material to craft a grinder from due to its unmatched resilience and ease of maintenance.
Expect the grinder to come at a cost, however, as titanium is extremely difficult to cut and form, amongst the added expense of the element itself. But for buyers looking for a grinder that will truly last a lifetime, this will be the ultimate staple to their collection.
About Keefer Reaper:
Keefer Reaper is a Florida-based company that specializes in creating grinders made from stainless steel . As the last grinder you'll ever buy, Keefer Reaper's grinders are designed to look beautiful and outlast every other grinder in the market. See more on their website .
