Featuring an innovative e-Corner System that enables sideways/diagonal motion and pivot turns

Leading the way in enhanced safety and convenience with exterior lighting that utilizes new sensor, lamp, and display capabilities to communicate with nearby vehicles and pedestrians Redefining the electric vehicle industry and leading the market with core technologies

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Hyundai Mobis (KRX 012330) a global automotive supplier, unveiled the "MOBION" electric vehicle (EV), equipped with the next-generation 'e-Corner System' motion technology, for the first time at CES 2024. During the exhibition, visitors and customers have the first-hand opportunity to experience MOBION moving in ways they may have never seen a vehicle move before, including lateral and diagonal motion, as well as stationary pivot turns.



Hyundai Mobis Introduces MOBION and Its Core Electric Vehicle Technologies at CES 2024

"The MOBION represents the embodiment of Hyundai Mobis' core technologies, all of which are ready for immediate mass production," said Vice President Lee Seung-Hwan, the Head of Advanced Engineering at Hyundai Mobis. "Always striving to shift the mobility paradigm with vehicles, Mobis created MOBION to showcase our key products and capabilities."

To enable sideways movement, diagonal driving, and pivot turns, MOBION's four wheels are individually controlled. The e-Corner System, responsible for translating these dynamic movements into reality, comprises four key technologies. At its core is the "In-Wheel" technology, which literally propels the EV forward.

"In-Wheel technology involves placing four small motors inside each wheel, as opposed to the single large driving motor commonly used in EVs," said Vice President Lee Young-kook, the Head of Electrification Lab. "This configuration enables each wheel to generate its own power independently."

Mobis developed the e-Corner System by seamlessly integrating braking, steering, and suspension functions into the In-Wheel. Mobis has successfully secured advanced control technology that harmonizes each of these functions. In a global first, the company conducted successful on-road tests of the system's driving capabilities in 2023.

Beyond its e-Corner System, MOBION is capturing attention at CES with its autonomous driving sensor and lamp technologies. As part of MOBION's design, three light detection and ranging (lidar) devices have been incorporated as autonomous driving sensors. Two short-distance lidars are positioned near the left and right headlamps, complemented by a single long-distance lidar installed at the center of the front of the vehicle. This configuration proves particularly valuable for lateral movement and effectively recognizing nearby objects, especially during maneuvers such as changing lanes diagonally.

Mobis has also introduced a new "Exterior Lighting" lamp along with various display functions. Notably, safety and design enhancements have been achieved through the installation of an LED on the front bumper. With the assistance of a short-distance lidar capable of recognizing pedestrians, valuable information is conveyed through the LED. For instance, when the vehicle is at an intersection, the LED displays the direction in which a pedestrian is crossing the street. Additionally, the rear bumper can alert drivers against changing lanes or passing, signaling that a pedestrian is crossing either to the left or right.

Mobis is showcasing its new "Ground Projection" function at CES as well. This feature complements the e-Corner System's movement capabilities by providing the vehicle's direction of travel. For instance, during diagonal or lateral movement, Ground Projection can illuminate the vehicle's direction on the ground, utilizing lights across a 360-degree spectrum. MOBION can even leverage Ground Projection to generate crosswalk stripes for pedestrians to use when they are detected.

MOBION is a compound word formed by combing "Mobis" and the English word "on." This nomenclature reflects Mobis' commitment to reimagining and spearheading the electrification of passenger vehicles. By unveiling a fully functional demonstration car at CES, as opposed to a mere conceptual announcement, Mobis aims to convey its confidence in the technologies underpinning MOBION. This approach is intended to make these advanced technologies both accessible and tangible, reinforcing their real-world applicability.

