Divorce Lawyer Val Kleyman Explains Why January Is Called“The Divorce Month”

Val Kleyman, a divorce lawyer in NYC, published an article why January is referred to as "The Divorce Month" by family lawyers as divorce rate spikes up.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, January 9, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Val Kleyman , a divorce lawyer in New York City , published an informative blog titled "Why January Is Called“The Divorce Month" offering an explanation why the rate of divorce filings and couples breaking up generally increases during the month of January every year.

Many family lawyers around the country report an increase in inquiries or filings for divorce in January after the holidays. While there is certainly no "good" month to get divorced, there is a clear preference for many people to file their divorce in the beginning of the year. "New Year gives people a sense of confidence to finally make a change in their life and beginning a divorce may be that change needed." says Val Kleyman, a divorce lawyer in New York City whose firm handles divorce and family law exclusively. "Holidays are not always full of joy for everyone. They can highlight many issues in relationships both personal and financial. Allot of people see the writing on the wall the whole year, but it's being around each other all the time during the holidays that puts the final nail in the coffin of a toxic marriage" according to Kleyman.

The article further explains that many couples choose to stay together through the holidays and end of the year for their family, not wanting to put a damper on the joy that comes with the season. Especially when kids are involved, parents will try to work together whether its gift giving or just being a family unit for one last time. New York divorce lawyer says this is another reason why January is the month when troubled marriages end up in divorce court. "If someone is putting on a happy face while feeling unloved, unappreciated and otherwise checked out from the relationship, it is a ticking time bomb. Once the clock strikes midnight on New Year's Eve, many people in bad marriages realize that they will have to endure another year of unhappiness and start looking for a divorce lawyer".

Kleyman also makes an important point about why waiting for January is not a good idea. With the increased number of divorce filings, the court systems around the country become very busy, which increases waiting time in the event you need to see a judge. "The avalanche of divorce filing in January drastically increases litigation inside the court rooms for those cases that require court intervention. It can take much longer to get before a judge or to have your divorce processed and signed by the court" says Kleyman.

Overall, the article suggests that while January divorce rush may be inevitable, it is best to wait until a few months later in the year. "Divorce is a very serious matter. It should not be done in haste or triggered by a calendar event. While some people certainly are long overdue to exit a dysfunctional marriage, others jump into divorce too quickly or for the wrong reasons without thinking through all the consequences. Let all the excitement and stress of the holidays subside a bit before making major decisions about the rest of your life" advises Val Kleyman.

