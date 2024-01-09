What Burglars Don't Want People To Know About Securing Their Property

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Glass is one of the weakest points of entry for intruders

Broken glass from a smash-and-grab burglary

Security film acting as a barrier to entry

The Most Important Piece of Safety Advice to Ever Get

UNITED STATES, January 9, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- As the weather warms up, many people are looking forward to spending more time outdoors. However, with the increase in temperature also comes an increase in crime rates, according to nearly every available study on the topic. This makes it more important than ever to ensure the safety and security of property. But what do burglars not want people to know about securing their property?The most important piece of safety advice is to invest in high-quality security measures. This includes installing strong locks, motion sensor lights, and a security system. However, there is one product that is often overlooked but can be a game-changer when it comes to stopping burglars in their tracks - ballistic glass, also known as bulletproof glass .Ballistic glass is made of multiple layers of glass, polycarbonate, and acrylic, causing it to absorb the force of impact rather than breaking apart. This creates a strong barrier that deters intruders and provides additional peace of mind, with the added benefit of making a property less vulnerable.Another effective product to consider is security film . This clear material is applied to windows and doors making them more resistant to breakage. Security film can also hold broken glass together, preventing intruders from entering, while buying valuable time for help to arrive. With these two products, one can significantly increase the security of property and decrease the opportunity for breaking and entering.In conclusion, as the weather gets warmer and crime rates rise, it's crucial to take the necessary steps to secure property. Investing in high-quality security measures, such as ballistic glass and security film, can make a significant difference in deterring burglars and protecting home and valuables. Don't wait until it's too late - take action now to ensure the safety and security of property and loved ones.

Shawn Cavalli

Armitek

+1 385-375-7053

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

Smash and Grab 18 mil Security Film vs Intruder with AK47