(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The
"analog semiconductor market by industry application (consumer electronics, IT and telecommunication, automotive, manufacturing, and others), type (general purpose and application specific), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and the Middle East and Africa) - Forecast and Analysis 2024-2028" report has been added to Technavio offering.
With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio has proudly partnered with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years. The potential growth difference for the analog semiconductor market between 2023
and 2028 is USD 32.93 billion . Continue Reading
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Analog Semiconductor Market 2024-2028
The rising need for automotive electronics
is the key factor driving market growth.
This growth
is fueled by the integration of Operational Amplifiers (Op-Amps), Analog-to-Digital Converters (ADC), Digital-to-Analog Converters (DAC), RF (Radio Frequency) Components, and Electromechanical Components. Moreover, factors like globalization and trade, stringent environmental regulations, Silicon Carbide (SiC) and Gallium Nitride (GaN) technologies, Internet of Things (IoT) integration, and emerging markets and applications, especially in telecommunications, further drive this market's expansion.
Get deeper insights into the market size, current market scenario, future growth opportunities, major growth driving factors, the latest trends, and much more. Buy the full report here
Market Trend
Advancements in wide-bandgap semiconductors significantly influence the growth
of the analog semiconductor market. This trend is significant for Voltage Regulators, Power Management ICs, Signal Conditioning, Oscillators, Sensors and Transducers, Linear ICs, Switching Regulators, and Interface ICs. Its impact is particularly evident in automotive applications, industrial automation, and consumer electronics, driving innovation and boosting growth in these sectors within the analog semiconductor market.
Market Challenge
Concerns associated with miniaturization and power efficiency of analog semiconductors are significant challenges restricting market growth.
These challenges
affect Data Converters, Comparators, Audio Amplifiers, Voltage References, Battery Management Systems, Power MOSFETs, LED Drivers, and Healthcare Electronics. Addressing these challenges requires navigating supply chain dynamics, intensifying innovation and R&D efforts, and managing market competition to enhance the growth prospects of the analog semiconductor industry. analog circuits.
Learn about additional key drivers, trends, and challenges available with Technavio. Read a Free Sample PDF Report Now
The analog semiconductor market has been segmented by industry application (consumer electronics, IT and telecommunication, automotive, manufacturing, and others), type (general purpose and application specific), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and the Middle East and Africa).
The consumer electronics segment is estimated to witness significant growth during the forecast period.
As more features and multifunctionality are added to consumer electronics devices, there is a growing demand for analog semiconductors that can perform diverse functionalities such as signal processing, amplification, or filtering. In addition, analog semiconductors are a prerequisite for detecting and interpreting real-world signals transmitted by sensors to make the Internet of Things devices communicate with their environment. In addition, an essential role is played by analog components in the efficient management of consumer electronics' energy consumption, such as voltage regulators and power conversion ICs. APAC
is estimated to contribute 41% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period.
View the Free Sample Report for insights into the contribution of all the segments and regional opportunities in the report.
Key Companies in the Analog Semiconductor Market:
Analog Devices Inc., Applied Materials Inc., CHIPLOGIC TECHNOLOGIES, Continental Device India Pvt. Ltd, eInfochips Pvt. Ltd., Emerson Electric Co., Infineon Technologies AG, Kistler Holding AG, MediaTek Inc., Microchip Technology Inc., Micron Technology Inc., NXP Semiconductors NV, ON Semiconductor Corp., Qorvo Inc., Qualcomm Inc., Renesas Electronics Corp., Semtech Corp., Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Tata Elxsi Ltd., and Texas Instruments Inc.
Related Reports:
The
small signal transistor market
size is projected to increase by USD 148.42 million with a growth at a CAGR of 2.94% between 2023 and 2028.
The Semiconductor Market In Military and Aerospace Industry
is projected to increase by USD 3.02 billion
at a CAGR of 5.56% between 2023 and 2028.
|
Analog Semiconductor Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Base year
|
2023
|
Historic period
|
2018-2022
|
Forecast period
|
2024-2028
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.93%
|
Market growth 2024-2028
|
USD 32.93 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)
|
6.44
|
Regional analysis
|
APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa
|
Performing market contribution
|
APAC at 41%
|
Key countries
|
US, China, South Korea, Japan, and Germany
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading Companies, Market Positioning of Companies, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks
|
Key companies profiled
|
Analog Devices Inc., Applied Materials Inc., CHIPLOGIC TECHNOLOGIES, Continental Device India Pvt. Ltd, eInfochips Pvt. Ltd., Emerson Electric Co., Infineon Technologies AG, Kistler Holding AG, MediaTek Inc., Microchip Technology Inc., Micron Technology Inc., NXP Semiconductors NV, ON Semiconductor Corp., Qorvo Inc., Qualcomm Inc., Renesas Electronics Corp., Semtech Corp., Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Tata Elxsi Ltd., and Texas Instruments Inc.
|
Market dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period.
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
ToC:
Excustive Summary
Market Landscape
Market Sizing
Historic Market Sizes
Five Forces Analysis
Market Segmentation by Product
Market Segmentation by Application
Market Segmentation by Geography
Customer Landscape
Geographic Landscape
Drivers,
Challenges, &
Trends
Company Landscape
Company Analysis
Appendix
About Technavio
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.
With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contacts
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email:
[email protected]
Website:
SOURCE Technavio
MENAFN09012024003732001241ID1107702016
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.