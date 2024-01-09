DG Investors Have Opportunity To Lead Dollar General Corporation Securities Fraud Lawsuit

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) LOS ANGELES, Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP ("GPM") announces that investors with substantial losses have opportunity to lead the securities fraud class action lawsuit against Dollar General Corporation ("Dollar General" or the "Company") (NYSE: DG ).

Class Period: May 28, 2020 – August 31, 2023

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 26, 2024

The complaint filed alleges that, throughout the Class Period, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that Dollar General stores were chronically understaffed and suffering from logistical and inventory management problems which left stores with tens of millions of dollars' worth of outdated and unwanted inventory, mispriced goods, and lost and damaged items; (2) that large backlogs of unsellable merchandise had built up at Dollar General's stores, which inventory had not been timely written down due to understaffing and the Company's failure to manage its inventory; (3) that the allotment of employee hours per store per week imposed by Dollar General management placed employees in virtually impossible situations where assigned tasks, including those necessary to effective store operations, could not be completed within the allotted time; (4) that Dollar General was systematically overcharging customers for items upon checkout above the listed price in violation of state laws, including state law violations identified by state regulators in Arizona, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, North Carolina, and Ohio; (5) that Dollar General's reported revenue and earnings during the Class Period were artificially inflated by defendants' over-pricing scheme; (6) that Dollar General's failure to manage store inventories and accurately price items upon checkout risked the loss of customers, lower sales, adverse regulatory actions, and reputational fallout; (7) that Dollar General was not on track to achieve the 4Q22 guidance provided to investors of 6% to 7% same-store sales growth or quarterly diluted EPS of $3.15 to $3.30, and was running more than one hundred million dollars behind the Company's annual net sales guidance of 11% growth; and (8) as a result, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

