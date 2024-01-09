Cohen & Steers Announces Preliminary Assets Under Management And Net Flows For December 2023

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE: CNS ) today reported preliminary assets under management of $83.1 billion as of December 31, 2023, an increase of $4.4 billion from assets under management at November 30, 2023. The increase was due to net inflows of $61 million and market appreciation of $4.8 billion, partially offset by distributions of $408 million.
|
Assets Under Management
(unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
($ in millions)
|
AUM
|
Net
|
Market
|
|
AUM
|
By investment vehicle:
|
11/30/2023
|
Flows
|
Appreciation
|
Distributions
|
12/31/2023
|
Institutional Accounts:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Advisory
|
$18,853
|
$157
|
$1,254
|
-
|
$20,264
|
Japan Subadvisory
|
8,548
|
(160)
|
702
|
(64)
|
9,026
|
Subadvisory excluding Japan
|
5,314
|
28
|
396
|
-
|
5,738
|
Total Institutional Accounts
|
32,715
|
25
|
2,352
|
(64)
|
35,028
|
Open-end Funds
|
35,312
|
36
|
1,977
|
(293)
|
37,032
|
Closed-end Funds
|
10,701
|
-
|
426
|
(51)
|
11,076
|
Total AUM
|
$78,728
|
$61
|
$4,755
|
($408)
|
$83,136
About Cohen & Steers. Cohen & Steers is a leading global investment manager specializing in real assets and alternative income, including real estate, preferred securities, infrastructure, resource equities, commodities, as well as multi-strategy solutions. Founded in 1986, the firm is headquartered in New York City, with offices in London, Dublin, Hong Kong, Tokyo and Singapore.
