Calamp Reports Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2024 Financial Results

Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2024 Financial Overview

Revenue was $53.6 million, representing a 13% decline QoQ and a 32% decline YoY driven primarily by softer demand in the TSP market segment.

Gross margin was 33%, representing a decline of approximately 340 bps QoQ and 100 bps decline YoY as a result of a shift in product mix and a higher-than-normal reserve for excess and obsolete inventory.

S&SS revenue was $34.5 million, representing a 15% decline QoQ and a 30% decline YoY.

Telematics Products revenue was $19.2 million, representing a 10% decline QoQ and a 35% decline YoY.

Recurring Application Subscription revenues were $17.8 million in the quarter, representing a 5% decline QoQ as well as YoY.

Adjusted EBITDA was $1.0 million, representing a $4.8 million decline QoQ and a $3.7 million decline YoY.

GAAP net loss from continuing operations was $85 million, or a loss of $2.27 per share. This includes the impact of a $74 million goodwill impairment charge. Ended the quarter with $38.2 million in cash and cash equivalents down $400K QoQ. “In the third quarter, strength in our industrial and connected car segments was offset by soft demand in our TSP segment. Soft demand with TSPs led to lower than expected consolidated revenue and Adjusted EBITDA. We continue to work closely with our TSP customers as they rebalance inventory levels and respond to an overall competitive environment. We are optimistic that our rejuvenated efforts in this segment will result in a return to revenue growth from current levels” said Interim CEO, Jason Cohenour.“During the quarter, we also implemented initiatives to narrow our strategic focus and to reduce cash expenses by approximately $16 million on an annualized basis. Our sharpened focus on core segments, combined with a more efficient cost structure, adds considerable leverage to our operating model as we strive for a return to profitable growth.” Business and Recent Highlights

Announced on January 8, 2024, the appointment of veteran technology leader Chris Adams as President and Chief Executive Officer, effective January 22, 2024.

Announced on December 18, 2023, the closing of a $45 million term loan with Lynrock Lake Master Fund LP to provide the company with additional financial capacity in support of its business transformation.

CalAmp's international connected car solution was granted Toyota“Genuine” status, enabling port installation, and streamlining the sales and customer delivery process.

Released the new Vision 2.1 solution, enabling telematics functionality through the standalone dash cam. Completed the technical migration of devices from legacy PULS device management platform to DMCTC.

Summary Financial Information From Continuing Operations:

(In thousands except per share amounts)

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended November 30, November 30, Description 2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenues: Software & Subscription Services (S&SS) $ 34,456 $ 49,264 $ 119,766 $ 133,332 Telematics Products 19,169 29,625 66,464 83,111 $ 53,625 $ 78,889 $ 186,230 $ 216,443 Gross margin 33 % 34 % 36 % 38 % Net loss $ (85,004 ) $ (4,733 ) $ (93,261 ) $ (24,400 ) Net loss per diluted share $ (2.27 ) $ (0.13 ) $ (2.52 ) $ (0.68 ) Non-GAAP measures: Adjusted EBITDA $ 1,031 $ 4,698 $ 12,950 $ 11,320 Adjusted EBITDA margin 2 % 6 % 7 % 5 % Cash Flow from Operations $ 1,830 $ 3,834 $ 5,993 $ (21,841 )





November 30, February 28, Description 2023 2023 Cash and cash equivalents $ 38,169 $ 41,928 Working capital 69,258 68,295 Deferred revenue 37,434 36,552 Total debt (carrying value) 228,148 228,121





November 30, S&SS Supplemental Information: 2023 2022 Remaining performance obligations $ 186,036 $ 252,200 Subscribers 1,833 1,460





Three Months Ended Nov 30, 2023 Nov 30, 2022 Aug 31, 2023 Revenue by type of goods and services: Telematics devices and accessories (1) $ 31,217 $ 53,331 $ 37,358 Rental income and other services $ 4,583 6,307 $ 5,656 Recurring application subscriptions (2) $ 17,825 19,251 $ 18,700 Total $ 53,625 $ 78,889 $ 61,714 Recurring application subscriptions, excluding Automotive Vehicle Finance Business (1) $ 17,823 $ 18,761 $ 18,694

(1) Telematics devices and accessories during the three months ended August 31, 2023 includes a reversal of $1 of revenue related to an exchange of product in support of our customer's specialized regional requirements.

(2) Recurring application subscriptions includes $0.0 million, $0.5 million, and $0.0 million during the three months ended November 30, 2023, November 30, 2022, and August 31, 2023, respectively, attributable to the auto vehicle finance business which has been completely wound down. The three months ended August 31, 2023 additionally includes ($0) of adjustments related to prior periods.

Fourth Quarter Fiscal Year 2024 Business Outlook

We expect Q4 FY24 revenues to be down slightly on a sequential basis and adjusted EBITDA to be stable.

A reconciliation of non-GAAP guidance financial measures to corresponding GAAP guidance financial measures is not available on a forward-looking basis without unreasonable effort due to the uncertainty and potential variability of expenses, such as stock-based compensation expense-related charges, that may be incurred in the future and cannot be reasonably determined or predicted at this time. It is important to note that these factors could be material to our results of operations computed in accordance with GAAP.

Forward-Looking Statements

This announcement contains forward-looking statements (including within the meaning of Section 21E of the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and Section 27A of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended) concerning CalAmp. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements that address our expected future business and financial performance and statements about (i) our plans, objectives and intentions with respect to future operations, services and products, (ii) our competitive position and opportunities, (iii) our comprehensive review of strategic alternatives focused on enhancing shareholder value, and (iv) other statements identified by words such as such as“may”,“will”,“expect”,“intend”,“plan”,“potential”,“believe”,“seek”,“could”,“estimate”,“judgment”,“targeting”,“should”,“anticipate”,“predict”,“project”,“aim”,“goal”, and similar words, phrases or expressions. These forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and beliefs, as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, management, current market trends and market conditions, and involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are outside of our control, and which may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on such statements. Particular uncertainties that could materially affect future results include any risks associated with global economic conditions and concerns; the outcome of our comprehensive review of strategic alternatives, including the availability of any strategic alternatives that are worthwhile to pursue; the effects of global outbreaks of pandemics or contagious diseases or fear of such outbreaks, such as the recent coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic; global component shortages due to supply chain constraints caused by the COVID-19 pandemic; disruptions in sales, operations, relationships with customers, suppliers, employees; our ability to successfully and timely accomplish our transformation to a SaaS solutions provider; our transition out of the automotive vehicle financing business; competitive pressures; pricing declines; demand for our telematics products; rates of growth in our target markets; prolonged disruptions of our contract manufacturers' facilities or other significant operations; force majeure or force-majeure-like events at our contract manufacturers' facilities including component shortages; the ongoing diversification of our global supply chain; our dependence on outsourced service providers for certain key business services and their ability to execute to our requirements; our ability to improve gross margin; cost-containment measures; legislative, trade, tariff, and regulatory actions; integration, unexpected charges or expenses in connection with acquisitions; the impact of legal proceedings and compliance risks; the impact on our business and reputation from information technology system failures, network disruptions, cyber-attacks, or losses or unauthorized access to, or release of, confidential information; the ability of the Company to comply with laws and regulations regarding data protection; our ability to protect our intellectual property and the unpredictability of any associated litigation expenses; any expenses or reputational damage associated with resolving customer product and warranty and indemnification claims; our ability to sell to new types of customers and to keep pace with technological advances; market acceptance of the end products into which our products are designed; and other events and trends on a national, regional and global scale, including those of a political, economic, business, competitive, and regulatory nature. More information on these risks and other potential factors that could affect our financial results is included in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including in the“Risk Factors” and“Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” sections of our most recently filed periodic reports on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q and subsequent filings, which you may obtain for free at the SEC's website at . We undertake no intent or obligation to publicly update or revise any of these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, which speak as of their respective dates except as required by law.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

“GAAP” refers to financial information presented in accordance with U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles. This announcement includes non-GAAP financial measures, as defined in Regulation G promulgated by the SEC. We believe that our presentation of non-GAAP financial measures provides useful supplementary information to investors. These non-GAAP financial measures are provided in addition to, and not as a substitute for measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP.

In this announcement, we report the non-GAAP financial measures of Adjusted EBITDA (earnings before investment income, interest expense, taxes, depreciation, amortization, stock-based compensation, acquisition and integration expenses, non-cash costs and expenses arising from purchase accounting adjustments, litigation and legal expenses, impairment losses and certain other adjustments as detailed in the accompanying non-GAAP reconciliation), and Adjusted EBITDA margin. We use these non-GAAP financial measures to provide investors with additional information about our financial performance and future prospects of our core business activities. Internally, these non-GAAP measures are significant measures used by management for purposes of evaluating our core operating performance, establishing internal budgets, calculating return on investment for development programs and growth initiatives, comparing performance with internal forecasts and targeted business models, strategic planning, evaluating and valuing potential acquisition candidates and how their operations compare to our operations, and benchmarking performance externally against our competitors. We believe this non-GAAP financial information provides additional insight into our ongoing performance and have therefore chosen to provide this information to investors to help them evaluate our results of ongoing operations and enable additional period-to-period comparisons. The presentation of these and other similar items in our non-GAAP financial results should not be interpreted as implying that these items are non-recurring, infrequent, or unusual.

CALAMP CORP.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended Fiscal Year Ended November 30, November 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenues $ 53,625 $ 78,889 $ 186,230 $ 216,443 Cost of revenues 36,051 $ 52,275 119,251 135,170 Gross profit 17,574 26,614 66,979 81,273 Operating expenses: Research and development 4,051 $ 5,479 14,693 19,236 Selling and marketing 8,884 $ 12,486 29,525 36,698 General and administrative 10,114 $ 11,172 31,482 39,864 Intangible asset amortization 1,116 $ 1,323 3,466 3,995 Restructuring 1,718 $ - 1,718 - Impairment loss 75,106 - 75,106 - Total operating expenses 100,989 30,460 155,990 99,793 Operating loss (83,415 ) (3,846 ) (89,011 ) (18,520 ) Non-operating income (expense): Investment income (124 ) $ 818 360 646 Interest expense (1,410 ) $ (1,648 ) (4,662 ) (4,645 ) Other expense, net (17 ) $ 211 577 (1,238 ) Total non-operating expenses (1,551 ) (619 ) (3,725 ) (5,237 ) Loss from operations before income taxes (84,966 ) (4,465 ) (92,736 ) (23,757 ) Income tax provision (38 ) $ (268 ) (525 ) (643 ) Net loss $ (85,004 ) $ (4,733 ) $ (93,261 ) $ (24,400 ) Loss per share - continuing operations: Basic $ (2.27 ) $ (0.13 ) $ (2.52 ) $ (0.68 ) Diluted $ (2.27 ) $ (0.13 ) $ (2.52 ) $ (0.68 ) Shares used in computing earnings (loss) per share: Basic 37,427 36,357 37,023 36,027 Diluted 37,427 36,357 37,023 36,027





CALAMP CORP.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Amounts in thousands)

(Unaudited) November 30, February 28, 2023 2023 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 38,169 $ 41,928 Accounts receivable, net 70,909 82,946 Inventories 34,059 23,902 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 25,824 26,019 Total current assets 168,961 174,795 Property and equipment, net 25,724 32,832 Operating lease right-of-use assets 10,168 12,293 Deferred income tax assets 2,927 3,275 Goodwill 20,583 94,214 Other intangible assets, net 23,608 26,633 Other assets 29,270 36,078 Total assets $ 281,241 $ 380,120 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current liabilities: Current portion of long-term debt $ - $ 705 Accounts payable 46,695 52,716 Accrued payroll and employee benefits 10,112 11,766 Deferred revenue 26,328 25,448 Other current liabilities 16,568 15,865 Total current liabilities 99,703 106,500 Long-term debt, net of current portion 228,148 227,416 Operating lease liabilities 9,007 12,314 Other non-current liabilities 18,522 19,583 Total liabilities 355,380 365,813 Stockholders' equity: Common stock 379 374 Additional paid-in capital 189,747 184,672 Accumulated deficit (262,077 ) (168,816 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (2,188 ) (1,923 ) Total stockholders' equity (74,139 ) 14,307 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 281,241 $ 380,120





CALAMP CORP.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Amounts in thousands)

(Unaudited) Nine Months Ended November 30, 2023 2022 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net loss $ (93,261 ) $ (24,400 ) Depreciation expense 12,632 12,108 Intangible asset amortization 3,466 3,995 Stock-based compensation 5,469 8,186 Amortization of debt issuance costs and discount 825 877 Impairment losses 75,106 - Non-cash operating lease cost 2,575 2,591 Revenue assigned to factors (798 ) (2,143 ) Deferred tax assets, net 480 132 Other 381 122 Changes in operating assets and liabilities of continuing operations (882 ) (23,309 ) NET CASH PROVIDED BY (USED IN) OPERATING ACTIVITIES 5,993 (21,841 ) CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Capital expenditures (6,176 ) (9,294 ) NET CASH USED IN INVESTING ACTIVITIES (6,176 ) (9,294 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Taxes paid related to net share settlement of vested equity awards (520 ) (1,675 ) Proceeds from exercise of stock options and contributions to employee stock purchase plan 131 502 NET CASH USED IN FINANCING ACTIVITIES (389 ) (1,173 ) EFFECT OF EXCHANGE RATE CHANGES ON CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS (3,187 ) (2,007 ) Net change in cash and cash equivalents (3,759 ) (34,315 ) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 41,928 79,221 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 38,169 $ 44,906

CALAMP CORP.

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES TO GAAP

(Unaudited)

GAAP refers to financial information presented in accordance with U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles. This announcement includes non-GAAP financial measures, as defined in Regulation G promulgated by the Securities and Exchange Commission. We believe that our presentation of non-GAAP financial measures provides useful supplementary information to investors. The presentation of non-GAAP financial measures is not meant to be considered in isolation from or as a substitute for results prepared in accordance with GAAP.

In this announcement, we report the non-GAAP financial measures of Adjusted EBITDA (earnings before investment income, interest expense, taxes, depreciation, amortization, stock-based compensation and other adjustments as identified below), and Adjusted EBITDA margin. We use these non-GAAP financial measures to provide investors with an overall understanding of the financial performance and future prospects of our core business activities. Specifically, we believe that the use of these non-GAAP measures facilitates the comparison of results of core business operations between current and past periods.

The reconciliation of GAAP-basis net loss to Adjusted EBITDA and the calculation of Adjusted EBITDA margin are as follows (dollars in thousands):

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended November 30, November 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 GAAP basis net loss $ (85,004 ) $ (4,733 ) $ (93,261 ) $ (24,400 ) Investment (income) loss 124 (818 ) (360 ) (646 ) Interest expense 1,410 1,648 4,662 4,645 Income tax provision 38 268 525 643 Depreciation and amortization 4,953 5,216 16,098 16,103 Stock-based compensation 1,567 2,030 5,469 8,186 Litigation and non-recurring legal expenses 91 86 280 4,634 Restructuring 1,718 - 1,718 - Costs incurred in transition of LoJack North America business to acquiror (a) (79 ) 232 (319 ) 1,217 Impairment loss 75,106 - 75,106 - Other 1,107 769 3,032 938 Adjusted EBITDA $ 1,031 $ 4,698 $ 12,950 $ 11,320 Revenues $ 53,625 $ 78,889 $ 186,230 $ 216,443 Adjusted EBITDA margin 2 % 6 % 7 % 5 %

(a) Costs incurred in transition of business to acquiror are attributable to the wind-down and transfer of the LoJack North America business to Spireon.

