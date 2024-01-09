               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Short-Read Sequencing Market Report: Trends, Forecast And Competitive Analysis To 2030


1/9/2024 4:46:23 PM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Jan. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Short-Read Sequencing Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.
The future of the global short-read sequencing market looks promising with opportunities in the academic & research institute, hospital & clinic, and pharmaceutical & biotechnology markets. The global short-read sequencing market is expected to reach an estimated $17.1 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 18.9% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are growing demand from research and clinical centers and increasing preference for personalized medicine.
A more than 150-page report is developed to help in your business decisions. Sample figures with some insights are shown below.
Short-Read Sequencing by Segment
The study includes a forecast for the global short-read sequencing by product type, workflow, application, end use, and region.
Short-Read Sequencing Market by Product Type [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2018 to 2030]:

  • Instruments
  • Consumables
  • Services

Short-Read Sequencing Market by Workflow [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2018 to 2030]:

  • Pre-Sequencing
  • Sequencing
  • Data Analysis

Short-Read Sequencing Market by Application [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2018 to 2030]:

  • Whole Genome Sequencing
  • Whole Exome Sequencing
  • Targeted Sequencing & Resequencing
  • Others

Short-Read Sequencing Market by End Use [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2018 to 2030]:

  • Academic & Research Institutes
  • Hospitals & Clinics
  • Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology
  • Others

Short-Read Sequencing Market by Region [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2018 to 2030]:

  • North America
  • Europe
  • Asia Pacific
  • The Rest of the World

List of Short-Read Sequencing Companies

  • Illumina
  • Thermo Fisher Scientific
  • Pacific Biosciences of California
  • BGI
  • QIAGEN
  • Agilent Technologies
  • Psomagen
  • Azenta
  • PerkinElmer
  • ProPhase Labs

For more information about this report visit

About ResearchAndMarkets
ResearchAndMarkets is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

MENAFN09012024004107003653ID1107701992

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search