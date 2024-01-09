(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Jan. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Short-Read Sequencing Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.
The future of the global short-read sequencing market looks promising with opportunities in the academic & research institute, hospital & clinic, and pharmaceutical & biotechnology markets. The global short-read sequencing market is expected to reach an estimated $17.1 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 18.9% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are growing demand from research and clinical centers and increasing preference for personalized medicine.
A more than 150-page report is developed to help in your business decisions. Sample figures with some insights are shown below.
Short-Read Sequencing by Segment
The study includes a forecast for the global short-read sequencing by product type, workflow, application, end use, and region.
Short-Read Sequencing Market by Product Type [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2018 to 2030]:
Instruments Consumables Services
Short-Read Sequencing Market by Workflow [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2018 to 2030]:
Pre-Sequencing Sequencing Data Analysis
Short-Read Sequencing Market by Application [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2018 to 2030]:
Whole Genome Sequencing Whole Exome Sequencing Targeted Sequencing & Resequencing Others
Short-Read Sequencing Market by End Use [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2018 to 2030]:
Academic & Research Institutes Hospitals & Clinics Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Others
Short-Read Sequencing Market by Region [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2018 to 2030]:
North America Europe Asia Pacific The Rest of the World
List of Short-Read Sequencing Companies
Illumina Thermo Fisher Scientific Pacific Biosciences of California BGI QIAGEN Agilent Technologies Psomagen Azenta PerkinElmer ProPhase Labs
For more information about this report visit
About ResearchAndMarkets
ResearchAndMarkets is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
MENAFN09012024004107003653ID1107701992
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.