(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Jan. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Short-Read Sequencing Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The future of the global short-read sequencing market looks promising with opportunities in the academic & research institute, hospital & clinic, and pharmaceutical & biotechnology markets. The global short-read sequencing market is expected to reach an estimated $17.1 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 18.9% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are growing demand from research and clinical centers and increasing preference for personalized medicine.

A more than 150-page report is developed to help in your business decisions. Sample figures with some insights are shown below.

Short-Read Sequencing by Segment

The study includes a forecast for the global short-read sequencing by product type, workflow, application, end use, and region.

Short-Read Sequencing Market by Product Type [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2018 to 2030]:



Instruments

Consumables Services

Short-Read Sequencing Market by Workflow [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2018 to 2030]:



Pre-Sequencing

Sequencing Data Analysis

Short-Read Sequencing Market by Application [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2018 to 2030]:



Whole Genome Sequencing

Whole Exome Sequencing

Targeted Sequencing & Resequencing Others

Short-Read Sequencing Market by End Use [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2018 to 2030]:



Academic & Research Institutes

Hospitals & Clinics

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Others

Short-Read Sequencing Market by Region [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2018 to 2030]:



North America

Europe

Asia Pacific The Rest of the World

List of Short-Read Sequencing Companies



Illumina

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Pacific Biosciences of California

BGI

QIAGEN

Agilent Technologies

Psomagen

Azenta

PerkinElmer ProPhase Labs

For more information about this report visit

About ResearchAndMarkets

ResearchAndMarkets is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900