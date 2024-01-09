AZZ Inc. Reports Fiscal Year 2024 Third Quarter Results

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) AZZ Delivers Growth in Sales, Profits, and Cash Flow Supporting Debt Pay Down

AZZ Inc.

(NYSE: AZZ ), the leading independent provider of hot-dip galvanizing and coil coating solutions, today announced financial results for the third quarter ended November

30, 2023.

Third Quarter

Overview

(results from continuing operations as compared to prior year(1)):

Total Sales $381.6 million, up 2.2%



Metal Coatings sales of $163.2 million, up 3.1%

Precoat Metals sales of $218.4 million, up 1.6%

Diluted EPS of $0.92, up 55.9% versus prior year, Adjusted EPS of $1.19, up 52.6%

Net Income of $26.9 million, up 45.8%

Adjusted net income of $34.8 million, up 78.3%

Adjusted EBITDA $86.4 million or 22.6% of sales, versus prior year of $68.9 million or 18.5% of sales

Segment EBITDA margin of 30.0% for Metal Coatings and 18.4% for Precoat Metals Reduced debt by $25.0 million in the quarter, resulting in net leverage of 3.1x

(1)

Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted EPS, and Adjusted EBITDA are non-GAAP financial measures as defined and reconciled in the tables below.

Tom Ferguson, President, and Chief Executive Officer of AZZ, commented, "Both segments performed well in the third quarter, delivering organic sales growth of 3.1% for Metal Coatings and 1.6% for Precoat Metals.

Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA margin grew to 22.6%, driven by a favorable mix and a continuation of improvements in operational efficiencies over the prior year.

Metal Coatings benefited from strength in transmission and distribution, as well as bridge and highway markets spending, and delivered an EBITDA margin of 30.0%.

Precoat Metals' EBITDA margin of 18.4%, significantly improved over prior year, resulted from strong conversion-selling and value pricing to offset inflation, with a backdrop of certain end-market softness related to the construction, HVAC and transportation markets."

"With our strong cash flow generation and effective management of working capital, we have reduced our debt by $85 million year-to-date, including $25 million in the third quarter. Our greenfield plant construction in Washington, Missouri, is progressing, and we are continuing to track to our timeline and budget. This year's capital expenditures of approximately $119 million include about $70 million of spending related to the new plant.

Additionally, we recently repriced the terms of our Senior Secured Revolver Credit Agreement, resulting in lower interest costs moving forward. We are strengthening our balance sheet and remain committed to reducing our debt and leverage."

"While the fourth quarter typically represents a seasonally slower period for AZZ, we anticipate

meaningfully improved profitability over prior year same quarter.

Secular tailwinds exist for non-building construction on infrastructure and renewables projects, reshoring of manufacturing, and continued migration to more environmentally friendly pre-painted steel and aluminum.

I want to thank our AZZ team for their dedicated performance in the third quarter of fiscal year 2024," Ferguson concluded.

Fiscal Year 2024 Third Quarter Segment Performance

AZZ Metal Coatings

Sales increased year-over-year by 3.1% to $163.2 million, due to the progression of infrastructure spending and value-pricing strategies.

Adjusted EBITDA of $49.0 million, or 30.0% of sales, reflects results within our 25-30% targeted Adjusted EBITDA range.



AZZ Precoat Metals

Sales of $218.4 million increased year-over-year by 1.6% despite lower volume in

HVAC, transportation, and container end markets.

Average selling price increased 4% compared to the same quarter last year, driven by value-pricing initiatives and a shift in sales mix.

EBITDA of $40.3 million, or 18.4% of sales, increased 240 basis points

from the prior year quarter and within our targeted range of 17-22%.



Balance Sheet, Liquidity and Capital Allocation

The Company generated significant operating cash of $180.9 million for the year's first nine months through improved earnings and disciplined working capital management.

At the end of the third quarter, net leverage was 3.1x TTM EBITDA.

During the year-to-date period ended November

30, 2023, the Company paid down debt of $85 million and returned cash to common shareholders through cash dividend payments totaling $12.8 million.

Capital expenditures were $66.9 million year-to-date, and full fiscal year capital expenditures are expected to be approximately $119 million.

Financial Outlook - Fiscal Year 2024 Guidance

Narrowing and revising upward fiscal year 2024 guidance to reflect AZZ's nine-month actual results and fourth quarter projections.

Guidance includes estimated interest expense benefits from the repricing of our Term Loan B and the December repricing of our Senior Secured Revolver, and the reduction of another $25 million in debt in the third quarter, as well as Equity in earnings of unconsolidated subsidiaries (40% AVAIL investment). These actions have helped offset the impact of the higher interest rate environment. The computation of Adjusted earnings per diluted share also reflects the impact of the Series A Preferred stock and an effective tax rate of approximately 24% for the year.



Previous FY24 Guidance

Revised FY24 Guidance Sales $1.40 - $1.55 billion

$1.45 - $1.55 billion Adjusted EBITDA $300 - $325 million

$315 - $335 million Adjusted Diluted EPS $3.85 - $4.35

$4.15 - $4.35

Conference Call Details

AZZ Inc. will conduct a live conference call with Tom Ferguson, Chief Executive Officer, Philip Schlom, Chief Financial Officer, and David Nark, Senior Vice President of Marketing, Communications, and Investor Relations to discuss financial results for the third quarter of the fiscal year 2024, Wednesday, January

10, 2024, at 11:00 A.M. ET. Interested parties can access the conference call by dialing (844) 855-9499 or (412) 317-5497 (international). A webcast of the call will be available on the Company's Investor Relations page at .



A replay of the call will be available at (877) 344-7529 or (412) 317-0088 (international), replay access code: 8388037, through January

17, 2024, or by visiting for the next 12 months.

About AZZ Inc.

AZZ Inc. is the leading independent provider of hot-dip galvanizing and coil coating solutions to a broad range of end-markets. Collectively, our business segments provide sustainable, unmatched metal coating solutions that enhance the longevity and appearance of buildings, products and infrastructure that are essential to everyday life.



Safe Harbor Statement

Certain statements herein about our expectations of future events or results constitute forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provisions of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as "may," "could," "should," "expects," "plans," "will," "might," "would," "projects," "currently," "intends," "outlook," "forecasts," "targets," "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "predicts," "potential," "continue," or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. Such forward-looking statements are based on currently available competitive, financial, and economic data and management's views and assumptions regarding future events. Such forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain, and investors must recognize that actual results may differ from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made and are subject to risks that could cause them to differ materially from actual results. Certain factors could affect the outcome of the matters described herein.

This press release may contain forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to, changes in customer demand for our products and services, including demand by the construction markets, the industrial markets, and the metal coatings markets. We could also experience additional increases in labor costs, components and raw materials including zinc and natural gas, which are used in our hot-dip galvanizing process; supply-chain vendor delays; customer requested delays of our products or services; delays in additional acquisition opportunities; an increase in our debt leverage and/or interest rates on our debt, of which a significant portion is tied to variable interest rates; availability of experienced management and employees to implement AZZ's growth strategy; a downturn in market conditions in any industry relating to the products we inventory or sell or the services that we provide; economic volatility, including a prolonged economic downturn or macroeconomic conditions such as inflation or changes in the political stability in the United States and other foreign markets in which we operate; acts of war or terrorism inside the United States or abroad; and other changes in economic and financial conditions. AZZ has provided additional information regarding risks associated with the business, including in Part I, Item 1A. Risk Factors, in AZZ's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended February 28, 2023,

and other filings with the SEC, available for viewing on AZZ's website at and on the SEC's website at .

You are urged to consider these factors carefully when evaluating the forward-looking statements herein and are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. These statements are based on information as of the date

hereof and AZZ assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

AZZ Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (dollars in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited)





















Three Months Ended

November 30,

Nine Months Ended

November 30,



2023

2022

2023

2022 Sales

$



381,605

$



373,301

$



1,171,020

$



987,145 Cost of sales

293,456

300,219

888,606

752,455

Gross margin

88,149

73,082

282,414

234,690

















Selling, general and administrative

35,325

27,689

103,087

97,247 Operating income

52,824

45,393

179,327

137,443

















Interest expense

25,855

26,123

82,331

61,739 Equity in earnings of unconsolidated subsidiaries

(8,742)

(1,006)

(11,136)

(1,006) Other (income) expense, net

41

(610)

(9)

(582) Income from continuing operations before income taxes

35,670

20,886

108,141

77,292 Income tax expense

8,780

2,447

24,397

18,380 Net income from continuing operations

26,890

18,439

83,744

58,912 Income from discontinued operations, net of tax

-

1,665

-

17,126 Loss on disposal of discontinued operations, net of tax

-

(40,646)

-

(130,073) Net loss from discontinued operations

-

(38,981)

-

(112,947) Net income (loss)

26,890

(20,542)

83,744

(54,035) Dividends on preferred stock

(3,600)

(3,600)

(10,800)

(4,640) Net income (loss) available to common shareholders

$





23,290

$



(24,142)

$





72,944

$



(58,675) Basic earnings (loss) per share















Earnings per common share from continuing operations

$







0.93

$







0.60

$







2.91

$







2.19 Loss per common share from discontinued operations

$









-

$





(1.57)

$









-

$





(4.55) Earnings (loss) per common share

$







0.93

$





(0.97)

$







2.91

$





(2.37) Diluted earnings (loss) per share















Earnings per common share from continuing operations

$







0.92

$







0.59

$







2.86

$







2.17 Loss per common share from discontinued operations

$









-

$





(1.56)

$









-

$





(4.52) Earnings (loss) per common share

$







0.92

$





(0.97)

$







2.86

$





(2.35)

















Weighted average shares outstanding - Basic

25,077

24,867

25,024

24,804 Weighted average shares outstanding - Diluted

29,330

24,995

29,278

24,984

AZZ Inc. Segment Reporting (dollars in thousands) (unaudited)

















Three Months Ended

November 30,

Nine Months Ended

November 30,

2023

2022

2023

2022 Sales:













Metal Coatings $





163,186

$





158,274

$



501,816

$



487,567 Precoat Metals 218,419

215,027

669,204

499,578 Total sales $





381,605

$





373,301

$



1,171,020

$



987,145















EBITDA(1)













Metal Coatings(2) $





48,991

$





41,895

$



152,500

$



148,591 Precoat Metals 40,253

34,434

129,856

93,846 Infrastructure Solutions(3) 8,452

1,006

10,642

1,006 Total Segment EBITDA(4) $





97,696

$





77,335

$



292,998

$



243,443













(1) See the Non-GAAP disclosure section below for a reconciliation between the various measures calculated in accordance with GAAP

to the non-GAAP financial measures. (2) Represents Adjusted EBITDA, which includes an accrual for a litigation matter related to the Metal Coatings segment. (3) Represents Adjusted EBITDA, which includes a settlement for a litigation matter related to the AIS segment recognized during the

second quarter of fiscal year 2024. Infrastructure Solutions segment includes the Company's equity in earnings from its

investment in the AVAIL joint venture, as well as other expenses related to receivables that were retained by the Company following the sale of the AIS business. (4) Total segment EBITDA excludes Corporate EBITDA.

AZZ Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (dollars in thousands) (unaudited)



As of



November 30, 2023

February 28, 2023 Assets:







Current assets

$









392,728

$









417,416 Property, plant and equipment, net

525,338

498,503 Other assets, net

1,290,690

1,305,560 Total assets

$







2,208,756

$







2,221,479









Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity:







Current liabilities

$









200,000

$









187,240 Long-term debt, net

980,004

1,058,120 Other liabilities

107,602

122,659 Shareholders' Equity

921,150

853,460 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$







2,208,756

$







2,221,479

AZZ Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (dollars in thousands) (unaudited)













Nine Months Ended November 30,



2023

2022 Net cash provided by operating activities of continuing operations

$









180,928

$











68,622 Net cash used in investing activities of continuing operations

(66,853)

(1,207,653) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities of continuing operations

(109,444)

1,005,456 Cash used in discontinued operations

-

123,982 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash

58

(2,199) Net increase in cash and cash equivalents

4,689

(11,792) Cash

and cash equivalents at beginning of period

2,820

15,082 Cash and cash equivalents from continuing operations at end of period

$











7,509

$











3,290

AZZ Inc.

Non-GAAP Disclosure

Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted Earnings Per Share and Adjusted EBITDA

In addition to reporting financial results in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles in the United States ("GAAP"), we provided adjusted net income and adjusted earnings per share, (collectively, the "Adjusted Earnings Measures"), which are non-GAAP measures. Management believes that the presentation of these measures provides investors with greater transparency when comparing operating results across a broad spectrum of companies, which provides a more complete understanding of our financial performance, competitive position and prospects for future capital investment and debt reduction. Management also believes that investors regularly rely on non-GAAP financial measures, such as adjusted net income and adjusted earnings per share, to assess operating performance and that such measures may highlight trends in our business that may not otherwise be apparent when relying on financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP.

In calculating adjusted net income and adjusted earnings per share, management excludes intangible asset amortization, acquisition expenses, transaction related expenses and certain legal settlements and accruals.

Management also provides EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA, which are non-GAAP measures. Management defines EBITDA as earnings excluding depreciation, amortization, interest, and provision for income taxes.

Adjusted EBITDA is defined as earnings excluding depreciation, amortization, interest, provision for income taxes, acquisition expenses, transaction related expenses and certain legal settlements and accruals. Management believes EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are used by investors to analyze operating performance and evaluate the Company's ability to incur and service debt and its capacity for making capital expenditures in the future. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are also useful to investors to help assess the Company's estimated enterprise value. In addition, management believes that the adjustments shown below are useful to investors in order to allow them to compare the Company's financial results during the periods shown without the effect of each of these adjustments.

Management provides non-GAAP financial measures for informational purposes and to enhance understanding of the Company's GAAP consolidated financial statements. Readers should consider these measures in addition to, but not instead of or superior to, the Company's financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP. These non-GAAP financial measures may be determined or calculated differently by other companies, limiting the usefulness of those measures for comparative purposes.

The following tables provides a reconciliation for the three and nine months ended November 30, 2023 and 2022 between the various measures calculated in accordance with GAAP to the Adjusted Earnings Measures (in thousands, except per share data):

Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Earnings Per Share from Continuing Operations



Three Months Ended November 30,

Nine Months Ended November 30,

2023

2022

2023

2022

Amount

Per

Diluted

Share(1)

Amount

Per

Diluted

Share(1)

Amount

Per

Diluted

Share(1)

Amount

Per

Diluted

Share(1) Net income from continuing operations $



26,890





$



18,439





$



83,744





$



58,912



Less: preferred stock dividends (3,600)





(3,600)





(10,800)





(4,640)



Net income from continuing operations available to common shareholders 23,290





14,839





72,944





54,272



Impact of preferred stock dividends 3,600





-





10,800





-



Net income and diluted earnings per share from continuing operations(2) 26,890

$



0.92

14,839

$



0.59

83,744

$



2.86

54,272

$



2.17 Impact of preferred stock dividends -





-





-





4,640



Net income and diluted earnings per share from continuing operations for Adjusted net income calculation(2) 26,890

0.92

14,839

0.59

83,744

2.86

58,912

2.10 Adjustments:





























Acquisition and transaction-related expenditures(3) -

-

-

-

-

-

15,320

0.55 Amortization of intangible assets 5,872

0.20

6,133

0.25

18,108

0.62

17,615

0.63 Legal settlement and accrual(4) 4,500

0.15

-

-

10,250

0.35

-

- Subtotal 10,372

0.35

6,133

0.25

28,358

0.97

32,935

1.18 Tax impact(5) (2,489)

(0.08)

(1,472)

(0.06)

(6,806)

(0.23)

(7,904)

(0.28) Total adjustments 7,883

0.27

4,661

0.19

21,552

0.74

25,031

0.90 Adjusted net income and adjusted earnings per share from continuing operations $



34,773

$



1.19

$



19,500

$



0.78

$

105,296

$



3.60

$



83,943

$



3.00































Weighted average shares outstanding - Diluted



29,330





24,995





29,278





28,022





























(1) Earnings per share amounts included in the table above may not sum due to rounding differences.

Year-to- date earnings per share does not always represent the sum of the quarters' earnings per share when the preferred shares for any quarter in the year-to-date period are anti-dilutive. (2) For the nine months ended November 30, 2022, the calculation of diluted earnings per share is based on weighted average shares outstanding of 24,984, as the preferred shares are anti-dilutive for this calculation.

The calculation of adjusted diluted earnings per share is based on weighted average shares outstanding of 28,022, as the preferred shares are dilutive for this calculation.

Adjusted net income for adjusted earnings per share also includes the addback of preferred dividends. (3) Includes Corporate expenses related to the

Precoat Metals acquisition and the divestiture of AZZ Infrastructure Solutions business into the AVAIL JV. (4) For the three months ended November 30, 2023, represents a legal accrual related to the Metal Coatings segment of $4.5 million.

For the nine months ended November 20, 2023, consists of the $4.5 million accrual for the Metal Coatings segment and $5.75 million for the settlement of a litigation matter related to the AIS segment that was retained following the sale of the AIS business. (5) The non-GAAP effective tax rate for each of the periods presented is estimated at 24.0%.



Adjusted EBITDA from Continuing Operations



Three Months Ended

November 30,

Nine Months Ended

November 30,

2023

2022

2023

2022 Net income from continuing operations $





26,890

$





18,439

$





83,744

$





58,912 Interest expense 25,855

26,123

82,331

61,739 Income tax expense 8,780

2,447

24,397

18,380 Depreciation and amortization 20,357

21,938

59,034

55,813 Acquisition and transaction-related expenditures -

-

-

15,320 Legal settlement and accrual 4,500

-

10,250

- Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations $





86,382

$





68,947

$



259,756

$



210,164

Adjusted EBITDA from Continuing Operations by Segment



Three Months Ended November 30, 2023

Metal

Coatings

Precoat

Metals

Infrastructure

Solutions

Corporate

Total Net income (loss) from continuing operations $





37,813

$





32,752

$







8,452

$





(52,127)

$



26,890 Interest expense -

-

-

25,855

25,855 Income tax expense -

-

-

8,780

8,780 Depreciation and amortization 6,678

7,501

-

6,178

20,357 Adjustments:

















Legal accrual 4,500

-

-

-

4,500 Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations $





48,991

$





40,253

$







8,452

$





(11,314)

$



86,382





Three Months Ended November 30, 2022

Metal

Coatings

Precoat

Metals

Infrastructure

Solutions

Corporate

Total Net income (loss) from continuing operations $





33,670

$





21,053

$







1,006

$





(37,290)

$



18,439 Interest expense -

-

-

26,123

26,123 Income tax expense -

-

-

2,447

2,447 Depreciation and amortization 8,225

13,381

-

332

21,938 Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations $





41,895

$





34,434

$







1,006

$





(8,388)

$



68,947





Nine Months Ended November 30, 2023

Metal

Coatings

Precoat

Metals

Infrastructure

Solutions

Corporate

Total Net income (loss) from continuing operations $



128,353

$



109,449

$







4,892

$



(158,950)

$



83,744 Interest expense -

-

-

82,331

82,331 Income tax expense -

-

-

24,397

24,397 Depreciation and amortization 19,647

20,407

-

18,980

59,034 Adjustments:

















Legal settlement and accrual 4,500

-

5,750

-

10,250 Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations $



152,500

$



129,856

$







10,642

$





(33,242)

$



259,756





Nine Months Ended November 30, 2022

Metal

Coatings

Precoat

Metals

Infrastructure

Solutions

Corporate

Total Net income (loss) from continuing operations $



123,806

$





63,955

$







1,006

$



(129,855)

$



58,912 Interest expense -

-

-

61,739

61,739 Income tax expense -

-

-

18,380

18,380 Depreciation and amortization 24,785

29,891

-

1,137

55,813 Adjustments:

















Acquisition and transaction-related expenditures -

-

-

15,320

15,320 Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations $



148,591

$





93,846

$







1,006

$





(33,279)

$



210,164

SOURCE AZZ, Inc.