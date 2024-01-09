Nail Care Market To Reach $12.8 Billion By 2030 Driven By Nail Polishes And Accessories

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Jan. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Nail Care: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The global Nail Care market is experiencing a palpable upswing, according to a newly published research publication on the industry's landscape and trajectory. The sector, currently valued at an estimated US$10.5 Billion as of 2022, is on course for a sustained period of growth with projections indicating a climb to US$12.8 Billion by the year 2030 growth reflects a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.5% over the span of the next eight years.

The acceleration in the Nail Care sector is spearheaded by nail polishes, with anticipations for this segment to achieve a noteworthy CAGR of 2.8%, promising to reach US$8.3 Billion by the close of the analysis period. This surge in nail polishes is emblematic of trends towards personal grooming and aesthetic enhancement.

Geographic market trends:



The United States market's steadfast momentum underpins its sizeable estimation at US$2.8 Billion in 2022.

China, demonstrating robust economic prowess, presents a forecasted 4.6% CAGR, expected to propel it to a projected market size of US$2.7 Billion by 2030.

Additional regions, including Japan and Canada, are set to experience respectable growth rates of 0.7% and 1.8%, respectively, within the same timeline. Europe, with Germany at the helm, anticipates a CAGR of approximately 1.1% further strengthening the global market's footprint.

Examining The Competitive Landscape

The Nail Care market analysis features 33 prominent market players, underlining the competitive dynamics and shareholdings in the domain. These actors range from legacy brands to innovative newcomers, each playing a crucial role in shaping the industry's future. What sets this research publication apart includes:



In-depth coverage on current global events , such as the Russia-Ukraine conflict and economic considerations like global inflation and trade tensions.

An interactive, peer-to-peer collaborative update mechanism that ensures the latest market insights . A year's worth of complimentary updates, reflecting a commitment to ongoing intelligence.

The insights and forecasts provided in this thorough analysis are integral for stakeholders, investors, and market participants. They underscore the essential factors influencing the Nail Care market's progression, encompassing geopolitical events, economic shifts, and a detailed exploration of market presence across various regions. The strategic business report encapsulates a wealth of data and projections that are vital to understanding the trajectory of the Nail Care market globally. With a focus on key segments like nail polishes and accessories, and an expansive examination of market players, this research publication is a noteworthy contribution to the body of market intelligence that will inform strategies and decision-making in the Nail Care industry going forward.

