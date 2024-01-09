“Maine Character Energy: A Charity Anthology” Seeks To Transform Tragedy Into Hope

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Maine Character Energy: A Charity Anthology

Maine authors come together to celebrate the spirit of Maine residents in the aftermath of tragedy.

- Sarah ParkePORTLAND, MAINE, UNITED STATES, January 9, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- A group of passionate authors from the state of Maine have joined forces to create“Maine Character Energy : A Charity Anthology,” a collection of diverse stories set to be released on January 17th, 2024. The anthology will benefit a charitable cause and shed light on the devastating Lewiston massacre that unfolded on October 25th, 2023.Edited by the talented Sarah Parke, the anthology was born both from the tragic event but also in response to an impactful essay from local author Stephen King. The New York Times published piece by King criticized the nation's fixation on firearms, prompting a call to action from many in the Maine literary community.The tragic events in Lewiston served as a catalyst for the anthology. All authors, the editor, and publisher donated their time hoping that words combined with actions might have a positive impact on the world. The anthology's goal is to raise awareness while serving as a stark reminder that if such a tragedy can occur in idyllic Lewiston, it can occur anywhere, and too often does.Maine residents experienced the unfathomable and untimely loss of gentle and kind souls that horrific day. Authors in this collection were not immune, as some scrambled to locate and confirm the status of their own relatives and friends. Those affected were foremost in mind throughout the creation of the anthology.Sarah Parke, the anthology's editor, partnered with Rogue Owl Press and reached out to a broad spectrum of authors with ties to Maine. While most of the authors currently live in Maine, some live as far as Los Angeles, but have family in Lewiston and surrounding towns. As a result,“Maine Character Energy” promises to deliver stories that represent the essence of being from Maine while showcasing tales of strength, resilience, and energy.All proceeds of the book will go to Everytown for Gun Safety . Residents and relatives of those in Lewiston showed a sense of strength and grace in the aftermath of tragedy that exemplifies what it means to be a Mainer. By sharing stories that embody the best of Maine, the anthology seeks to foster a sense of community, solidarity, and hope in the face of adversity.“Maine Character Energy: A Charity Anthology” will be available on January 17th, 2024. We invite readers from all over the world and especially in Maine to join us in supporting this cause. Together, let us turn the page on tragedy and write a new chapter of hope and healing.

Sarah Parke

Rogue Owl Press

+1 540-272-8177

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Other