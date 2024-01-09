Navsav Insurance Named Among The 2023 Top 50 Personal Lines Leaders In The US By Insurance Journal Magazine

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

BEAUMONT, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, January 9, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- NavSav Insurance is thrilled to announce that it has been recognized as one of the 2023 Top 50 Personal Lines Leaders in the United States by Insurance Journal Magazine. This prestigious accolade is a testament to NavSav's commitment to excellence and its dedication to providing top-notch personal lines insurance services to clients across the nation.The Insurance Journal Magazine's special feature, which highlights leaders from their Top 100 Property/Casualty Independent Agencies list, showcases the industry's foremost agencies and brokerages. These elite organizations are selected based on their personal lines property/casualty revenue numbers from the year 2022.NavSav Insurance is honored to have made this esteemed Top 50 list for the second consecutive year, climbing one spot to rank at an impressive #27. This recognition reflects NavSav's continued growth and unwavering commitment to providing exceptional insurance solutions to its clients.Brent Walters, CEO of NavSav Insurance, expressed his gratitude and excitement about this achievement, saying, "We are immensely proud to be named among the 2023 Personal Lines Leaders in the US by Insurance Journal Magazine. This recognition is a testament to the dedication of our team and the trust our clients place in us to navigate their savings. NavSav Insurance is committed to delivering top-tier personal lines insurance services, and we are thrilled to be recognized for our efforts."Founded with a vision to redefine the insurance industry, NavSav Insurance has experienced exponential growth, solidifying its position as one of the fastest-growing insurance agencies in North America, continuing to“shake up insurance”. This recognition is a reflection of the company's hard work, innovation, and unwavering commitment to excellence.NavSav Insurance remains steadfast in its mission to provide superior personal lines insurance solutions, tailored to the unique needs of its clients. As the company continues to grow and innovate, it looks forward to serving its clients with the same dedication and integrity that has brought it to the forefront of the industry.###NAVSAV INSURANCE is a family of independent insurance agencies shaking up the insurance industry by saying goodbye to limited products and providing customers high-quality, affordable alternatives from higher rates. We are an innovative company built by industry leaders with decades of experience and success on both sides of the business. At NavSav, we believe everyone has the right to be valued, supported, and part of a collaborative environment. We provide our agents and their clients with options to fit their personalized needs. We've partnered with over 150+ carriers to ensure competitively-priced coverage and rates. We navigate through all the options to find our clients savings. As independent insurance advisers, we work for our customers and deliver an unprecedented insurance experience. We research more coverage and price options than any other company in the market and are able to discover the best protection and value for your needs. Visit us at Navsav for more information.

