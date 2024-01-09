KYNDRYL TO RELEASE QUARTERLY RESULTS ON FEBRUARY 6, 2024

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Company will host earnings call on February 7, 2024

NEW YORK, Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kyndryl Holdings,

Inc. (NYSE: KD ), the world's largest IT infrastructure services provider, today announced that it will release results for the quarter ended December 31, 2023, the third quarter of its 2024 fiscal year, after market close on Tuesday, February 6, 2024. Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Martin Schroeter and Chief Financial Officer David Wyshner will host an earnings conference call and webcast at 8:30 a.m. ET on Wednesday, February 7, 2024.

The live webcast can be accessed by visiting href="" rel="nofollow" kyndry on Kyndryl's investor relations website. A slide presentation will be made available on Kyndryl's investor relations website shortly before the call on February 7, 2024. Following the event, replays will be available via webcast for twelve months at kyndryl.

About Kyndryl

Kyndryl (NYSE: KD) is the world's largest IT infrastructure services provider serving thousands of enterprise customers in more than 60 countries. The Company designs, builds, manages and modernizes the complex, mission-critical information systems that the world depends on every day. For more information, visit kyndryl.

Kyndryl Investor Contact:

Lori Chaitman



Kyndryl Media Contact:

Ed Barbini



SOURCE Kyndryl