Penske Media Promotes Brian Levine To Senior Vice President, Revenue Operations

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Penske Media Corporation (PMC) announced the elevation of Brian Levine to Senior Vice President, Revenue Operations, effective immediately. In his role, Levine will continue to oversee the digital revenue strategy and development for all PMC brands across several key areas including direct and programmatic sales, ecommerce, subscriptions and audience data. Brian is based in Los Angeles and will continue to report to Craig Perreault, PMC's Chief Digital Officer.

"I'm humbled and excited to continue my journey at PMC, particularly at this important inflection point in digital media," said Levine. As the Programmatic ecosystem constantly evolves and the importance of a robust data offering becomes increasingly evident, I look forward to creating new opportunities for PMC with our unparalleled advertising solutions. PMC's stellar portfolio of brands is well positioned for dramatic digital shifts, and I'm honored to be part of it."

"Brian's expertise in technology, user data and display advertising have been fundamental to our growth throughout the years, said George Grobar, President, PMC. "His deep understanding of the landscape and ability to nimbly maneuver through complexity have made him a leader on the team."

"Brian has been an invaluable member of the team over the last 10 years at PMC and has helped grow and diversify our digital business. We are lucky to leverage his expertise and skillset and look forward to watching him continue to evolve and elevate our offering, said Perreault."

Since joining PMC in 2014, Brian has overseen all programmatic and user data initiatives across the business, producing consistent revenue growth within the programmatic category by driving the adoption of new technology partners, new ad products and performance optimization. He also collaborates heavily with product and ad operations teams on several initiatives to help keep PMC a leader in the digital publishing space. He most recently served as PMC's Vice President, Revenue Operations. Prior to

PMC, Brian held various digital roles at media companies such as OpenX, News Corp and Viacom. He is a graduate of Arizona State University with BS in Communications.

About Penske Media Corporation

Penske Media Corporation (PMC) is a leading global media and information services company whose award-winning content attracts a passionate audience. Since 2004, PMC has been a pioneer in digital media and a platform innovator, reaching viewers on all screens across its ever-growing constellation of iconic brands, which includes Variety, Rolling Stone, The Hollywood Reporter, Billboard, Dick Clark Productions, WWD, SHE Media, Robb Report, Deadline, Sportico, BGR, ARTnews, Fairchild Media, Vibe, IndieWire, Dirt, Artforum, Gold Derby, Spy and Luminate, the premier data and analytics company. PMC's journalists and content creators deliver daily the most comprehensive news and information in their industries and areas of coverage, unequaled in ambition, depth, and courage. In addition, PMC owns several vital cultural events such as SXSW, LA3C, Life is Beautiful, Latin Music Week and ATX Television Festival. Headquartered in New York and Los Angeles with additional offices in 14 countries worldwide, PMC believes companies should not only be profitable but also forces for good .



