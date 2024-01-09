K1 Speed Acquires Autobahn / Accelerate Indoor Speedway

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Acquisition Adds 11 Locations and 4 States to K1 Speed's National Footprint

IRVINE, Calif., Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- K1 Speed, the world's largest indoor

go-kart racing operator, is excited to announce today its acquisition of Autobahn / Accelerate Indoor Speedway and its 11 national locations. This acquisition, the largest in a series of takeovers that began last year with Pole Position Raceway, further solidifies the brand's substantial presence in the United States.

K1 Speed's all-electric go-kart racing experience is the fastest in the nation, with speeds of up to 45 miles per hour.

K1 Speed is not just for teens and adults! Junior Karts are available for children 48" or taller and serves as a perfect introduction into the world of competitive racing.

An example of a K1 Speed indoor track, with LED lighting and state-of-the-art all-electric go-karts imported directly from Italy.

K1 Speed's high-speed racing experience is available seven days a week, 364 days a year. No reservations are required - simply arrive and drive!

The K1 Speed E-World Championship is one of the largest karting championships in the country, and offers one of the largest prize purses of any karting championship worldwide. Teen and adult racers are able to transition into the world of outdoor kart racing in the National and World Championship events, seen here at K1 Circuit in 2023.

K1 Speed's indoor go-kart tracks are sophisticated and utilize the latest technology to offer an experience that's unlike any other karting center out there.

K1 Speed's Paddock Lounge is not your typical concession stand, but a gastropub-inspired café that features a wide selection of food and drink choices, including beer and wine at most locations.

As a result of this acquisition, K1 Speed now operates 83 locations in 29 states and seven countries. Additionally, K1 Speed expands its presence into four more states: Maryland, New York, Wisconsin and Alabama.

Over the coming weeks, all nine Autobahn locations and its two sister Accelerate locations will transition to the look and feel of K1 Speed. While the "arrive and drive" all-electric karting experience remains largely unchanged, K1 Speed will enhance opportunities for more serious racers. Autobahn's eight-week leagues will expand to year-long leagues under K1 Speed, and Autobahn's national championship will now become international with K1 Speed's E-World Championship. This championship features one of the largest karting prize purses globally, alongside heightened competition and prestige spanning over 80 locations and seven countries.

"Autobahn's passion for indoor karting was undeniable, and I applaud them for promoting it through their leagues and championships," says Co-Owner/Founder and CEO David Danglard. "We share this same strong love for the sport, so we're confident that existing racers will embrace the expanded competition that K1 Speed provides with our E-World Championship."

And there are other positive changes in store for these new facilities. While most existing Autobahn locations currently offer limited food and drink options, K1 Speed will introduce its Paddock Lounge café at every center to provide guests with more choices. Additionally, each center will soon feature an arcade with an array of video games, prize machines, and skill-based games, providing entertainment for all ages.

"We feel privileged doing business with a company we've long respected," says Susan Danglard, Co-Owner/Founder and Director of Marketing. "Autobahn's success speaks for itself, so taking over ownership of their locations is an immense honor for our brand."

ABOUT K1 SPEED

Founded in 2003, K1 Speed is the world's largest indoor electric kart racing operator, with 83 locations in seven different countries and 29 states. K1 Speed is a unique upscale entertainment concept for casual consumers, racing enthusiasts, and corporate or group events. K1 Speed offers an International Franchise and is currently accepting applications.

