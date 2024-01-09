Brookdale Reports December 2023 Occupancy

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NASHVILLE, Tenn., Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE: BKD ) reported today its consolidated occupancy for December 2023.

Fourth quarter 2023 weighted average occupancy increased 80 basis points compared to the third quarter 2023 to 78.4%.

Achieved twenty-six consecutive months of year-over-year weighted average occupancy growth. December's weighted average occupancy increased 130 basis points year-over-year, and grew nearly 900 basis points since the start of the recovery in March 2021.

Brookdale Senior Living Inc. is the nation's premier operator of senior living communities. The Company is committed to its mission of enriching the lives of the people it serves with compassion, respect, excellence, and integrity. The Company, through its affiliates, operates independent living, assisted living, memory care, and continuing care retirement communities. Through its comprehensive network, Brookdale helps to provide seniors with care, connection, and services in an environment that feels like home. The Company's expertise in healthcare, hospitality, and real estate provides residents with opportunities to improve wellness, pursue passions, make new friends, and stay connected with loved ones. Brookdale, through its affiliates, operates and manages 652 communities in 41 states as of December 31, 2023, with the ability to serve approximately 59,000 residents. Brookdale's stock trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol BKD.

