EOG Resources Schedules Conference Call And Webcast Of Fourth Quarter And Full Year 2023 Results For February 23, 2024

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) HOUSTON, Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- EOG Resources, Inc. (EOG) will host a conference call and webcast to discuss fourth quarter and full year 2023 results on Friday, February 23, 2024, at 9 a.m. Central time (10 a.m. Eastern time). Please visit the Investors/Events & Presentations page on the EOG website to access a live webcast of the conference call. If you are unable to listen to the live webcast, a replay will be available for one year.
If you have any questions, please contact Angie Lewis at 713-651-6722.
About EOG
EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE: EOG ) is one of the largest crude oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in the United States with proved reserves in the United States and Trinidad. To learn more visit .
|
Investor Contacts
|
|
Pearce Hammond
|
713-571-4684
|
Neel Panchal
|
713-571-4884
|
Shelby O'Connor
|
713-571-4560
|
|
|
Media Contact
|
|
Kimberly Ehmer
|
713-571-4676
SOURCE EOG Resources, Inc.
MENAFN09012024003732001241ID1107701943
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.