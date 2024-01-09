Myriad Genetics Applauds New Germline Testing Guideline For Patients With Breast Cancer From ASCO-SSO

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SALT LAKE CITY, Jan. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Myriad Genetics, Inc. , (NASDAQ: MYGN), a leader in genetic testing and precision medicine, today announced its support for the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO)-Society of Surgical Oncology (SSO) guideline for germline testing in patients with breast cancer.



The new guideline offers multi-pronged, evidence-based clinical practice recommendations. Among the guidance includes:



All patients with a current or previous diagnosis of invasive breast cancer ≤ 65 years should be offered BRCA1/2 testing.

All patients with a current or previous diagnosis of invasive breast cancer > 65 years should be offered BRCA1/2 testing if personal or family history suggests the possibility of a pathogenic variant or are candidates for a PARP inhibitor therapy.

Testing for high and moderate penetrance breast cancer genes beyond BRCA1/2 can inform medical therapy, influence surgical decision-making, refine risk estimates for future cancers, inform family members, and should be offered to appropriate patients. Patients undergoing genetic testing should be given sufficient information before testing to provide informed consent. Formal genetic counseling sessions may not always be possible, and several alternative approaches exist.

“ASCO-SSO's guideline update is an important step forward in advancing the use of genomics in clinical care for patients with breast cancer,” said Shelly Cummings, Vice President of Oncology Medical Affairs, Myriad Genetics.“The latest clinical practice recommendations expand access to genetic testing and limit barriers to care, both of which closely align with Myriad's commitment to advance the health and well-being for all patients and their family members.”

Myriad's germline test, MyRisk ® Hereditary Cancer Test , analyzes 48 genes linked to 11 cancer types including breast cancer. Germline testing can help guide more personalized treatment decisions, including targeted therapies and surgical techniques.

About Myriad Genetics

Myriad Genetics is a leading genetic testing and precision medicine company dedicated to advancing health and well-being for all. Myriad develops and offers genetic tests that help assess the risk of developing disease or disease progression and guide treatment decisions across medical specialties where genetic insights can significantly improve patient care and lower healthcare costs. For more information, visit .

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including the statement that the latest clinical practice recommendations expand access to genetic testing and limit barriers to care. These“forward-looking statements” are management's expectations of future events as of the date hereof and are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, conditions, and events to differ materially and adversely from those anticipated. Such factors include those risks described in the company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including the company's Annual Report on Form 10-K filed on March 1, 2023, as well as any updates to those risk factors filed from time to time in the company's Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q or Current Reports on Form 8-K. Myriad is not under any obligation, and it expressly disclaims any obligation, to update or alter any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise except as required by law.

