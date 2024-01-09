               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Highwoods To Release Fourth Quarter And Full Year 2023 Results Tuesday, February 6Th


1/9/2024 4:16:31 PM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Conference Call Wednesday, February 7th, at 11:00 A.M.

RALEIGH, N.C., Jan. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) will release its fourth quarter and full year 2023 results on Tuesday, February 6th, after the market closes.

A conference call will be held the next day, Wednesday, February 7th, at 11:00 A.M. Eastern time.

For US/Canada callers, dial (833) 470-1428 and enter access code 433619. A live, listen-only webcast can be accessed through the Company's website at under the“Investors” section. A replay of the call will also be available on the Company's website.

Planned Dates for Financial Releases and Conference Calls in 2024
 The Company has set the following dates for the release of its 2024 financial results. Quarterly financial releases will be distributed after the market closes and conference calls will be held at 11:00 a.m. Eastern time.

Quarter Tuesday Release Wednesday Call
First April 23 April 24
Second July 23 July 24
Third October 22 October 23


About Highwoods
 Highwoods Properties, Inc., headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW), fully-integrated office real estate investment trust (“REIT”) that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Dallas, Nashville, Orlando, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa. Highwoods is in the work-placemaking business. We believe that by creating environments and experiences where the best and brightest can achieve together what they cannot apart, we can deliver greater value to our customers, their teammates and, in turn, our stakeholders. For more information about Highwoods, please visit our website at .

Contact: Brendan Maiorana
Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
...
919-872-4924

MENAFN09012024004107003653ID1107701932

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search