Highwoods To Release Fourth Quarter And Full Year 2023 Results Tuesday, February 6Th

RALEIGH, N.C., Jan. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) will release its fourth quarter and full year 2023 results on Tuesday, February 6th, after the market closes.



A conference call will be held the next day, Wednesday, February 7th, at 11:00 A.M. Eastern time.

For US/Canada callers, dial (833) 470-1428 and enter access code 433619. A live, listen-only webcast can be accessed through the Company's website at under the“Investors” section. A replay of the call will also be available on the Company's website.

Planned Dates for Financial Releases and Conference Calls in 2024

The Company has set the following dates for the release of its 2024 financial results. Quarterly financial releases will be distributed after the market closes and conference calls will be held at 11:00 a.m. Eastern time.