Ophthalmic Ultrasound Devices Market Poised For Growth With New Product Innovations By 2030

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Jan. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Ophthalmic Ultrasound Devices Market by Product (A-Scan, B-Scan, Combined), Mobility (Portable/Handheld, Standalone), End-user - Forecast 2023-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.
The Ophthalmic Ultrasound Devices Market size was estimated at USD 586.56 million in 2022, USD 642.13 million in 2023, growing at a CAGR of 9.60% to reach USD 1,222.11 million by 2030.
Market Segmentation & Coverage:
This research report analyzes various sub-markets, forecasts revenues, and examines emerging trends in each category to provide a comprehensive outlook on the Ophthalmic Ultrasound Devices Market.
Based on Product, the market is studied across A-Scan, B-Scan, Combined, Pachymeter, and Ultrasound Biomicroscope. The Combined is projected to witness significant market share during forecast period.
Based on Mobility, the market is studied across Portable/Handheld and Standalone. The Standalone is projected to witness significant market share during forecast period.
Based on End-user, the market is studied across Ambulatory Surgical Center, Hospitals, and Ophthalmic Clinic. The Ambulatory Surgical Center is projected to witness significant market share during forecast period.
Based on Region, the market is studied across Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa. The United States is is further studied across California, Florida, Illinois, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Texas.
Key Attributes:
| Report Attribute
| Details
| No. of Pages
| 198
| Forecast Period
| 2023 - 2030
| Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023
| $642.13 Million
| Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
| $1222.11 Million
| Compound Annual Growth Rate
| 9.6%
| Regions Covered
| Global
Companies Mentioned
Appasamy Associates Canon, Inc. DGH Technology Inc. Ellex Medical Laser Ltd. Halma PLC Heidelberg Engineering, Inc. Keeler Koninklijke Philips N.V. Micro Medical Devices, Inc. Nidek Co. Ltd. Nikon Corporation Optos PLC Quantel Medical Sonomed Escalon Suowei Company
