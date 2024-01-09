Heartland Construction President Shane Allyne Prioritizes Safety For Team Members

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

COLUMBUS , OH, UNITED STATES, January 9, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Heartland Construction , a leading construction company in Ohio, is proud to announce their President, Shane Allyne , has been recognized for his dedication to safety in the workplace. With a focus on providing a safe working environment for all team members, Allyne has implemented top-of-the-line safety measures resulting in a low company BWC EMR rating.

Allyne, who has been with Heartland Construction for over a decade, understands the importance of safety in the construction industry. He has made it his mission to ensure that each team member makes it home safely to their family at the end of the day. This dedication to safety has not only earned the company a low BWC EMR rating, but also the gratitude of their team members.

At Heartland Construction, safety is the number one priority. This commitment is reflected in their company culture and practices. From regular safety training to providing the latest safety equipment, Allyne and his team have created a safe working environment for all employees. This not only protects their team members, but also ensures that projects are completed efficiently and effectively.

While production is important, Allyne and Heartland Construction understand that it should never come at the cost of safety. As a result, they have been able to maintain a strong safety record and build a reputation as a company that prioritizes the well-being of their team members. With Allyne at the helm, Heartland Construction will continue to strive for excellence in safety and set an example for the construction industry as a whole.

Heartland Construction is proud to have Shane Allyne as their President and is grateful for his dedication to safety. With his leadership, the company will continue to prioritize the well-being of their team members and maintain their reputation as a safe and reliable construction company.



