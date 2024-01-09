Holiday River Expeditions Anticipates Surge In Bachelor & Bachelorette Trips With Proposals Forecast To Rise In 2024

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Guide Rows Three Guests Through Last Chance Rapid in Westwater Canyon

Bachelor and Bachelorette on their Holiday River Expeditions Joint Bachelor/ette Party

Ladies on a Bachelorette Trip Float on a Llama Raft

SALT LAKE CITY, UT, USA, January 9, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Holiday River Expeditions , a leader in the adventure outfitting business for more than 55 years, is gearing up for an increase in bookings for bachelor and bachelorette specialty trips in 2024. With engagement rates expected to return to pre-pandemic levels, couples are seeking unique and immersive experiences to celebrate their upcoming nuptials.Engagement and wedding industry specialists report that 2024 will see an increase in wedding engagements after a steep decline, called the“engagement gap,” following the COVID-19 Pandemic. As engagements make a comeback, some habits from the pandemic linger. The travel landscape has shifted, and couples are increasingly drawn to memorable and adventurous experiences for their pre-wedding celebrations. River rafting trips offered by Holiday River Expeditions provide the perfect blend of excitement, camaraderie, and natural beauty, making them an ideal choice for couples looking to create unforgettable memories with their friends.“More and more couples are looking for co-ed bachelor/bachelorette parties that are plug and play,” says Shar Schubach, Reservation Specialist for Holiday River Expeditions. While engagements are returning to pre-pandemic levels (around 2.5 million engagements are anticipated for 2024), people are still interested in budget-friendly experiences. Schubach goes on to explain,“A weekend rafting trip is actually much easier than planning a weekend getaway to a bustling city. Plus, the entire weekend is often more affordable than just the flights to destination parties!”Although traditional bachelor and bachelorette-themed parties still hold the majority of the market, self-contained outings, such as a river trip, continue to grow in popularity. Author and activist Ayja Bounous has been on three such trips. She states that similar to any other pre-wedding celebratory weekend, themes, games, and party favors are all still common for a weekend river rafting trip. The difference is the convenience and the experience. Bounous explains, "You basically just have to get to the outfitter, and then just sit back and relax! The guides literally do everything else." A chartered trip ensures that the guides can cater to the group's desires (within reason). They handle transportation, food, logistics, and safety. It makes the planning very straightforward. From her own experiences on charter river trips, Bounous says, "Just tell the guides what you're hoping for, and they'll work with you to make it the best experience! Whether you want plenty of hiking and activity, or more time for games and dancing into the night, they'll make it happen,"While Holiday River Expeditions offers a plethora of trips ranging from 2-12 days, the two most popular bachelor and bachelorette trips are the 3-day Westwater Canyon trip (starting at $765 per person) and the 4-day Gates of Lodore trip (starting at $1,170 per person). Both of these trips are highly customizable depending on the group's dynamics and can be done over a long weekend. Trips run from late May through September.Key Highlights:- Nature-Focused: Escape the hustle and bustle of city life and celebrate amidst the stunning landscapes of the Colorado or Green Rivers, where every bend in the river brings a new adventure.- Affordable and Convenient: River rafting trips with Holiday River Expeditions offer an affordable and convenient option for couples and their friends, with inclusive packages that take the stress out of planning. Meals, transportation, and river-specific gear are all provided.- Intimate Celebration: A specialty charter trip allows for a group of 12-20 close friends to disconnect from the digital world and celebrate off-the-grid.- Customizable Trips: Work with the guides to tailor any trip for a more active adventure like hiking, or a more laid-back beach dance party, the guides can meet most preferences.- Logistics and Culinary Delights: Guides take care of all logistics, ensuring a hassle-free experience. From transportation to meals, everything is expertly managed.Booking Information:For those looking to make their bachelor or bachelorette party truly unforgettable, bookings for river rafting trips with Holiday River Expeditions can be made online at or by calling 800-624-6323 to speak with a reservation specialist.About Holiday River ExpeditionsHoliday River Expeditions was founded in 1966, when Dee Holladay and his wife Sue took the plunge to become river outfitters. As a family-owned-and-operated company, Holiday owes its exponential growth to its foundational layers of respect for the lands, rivers, guests, and its employees. Guides are professionally trained in wilderness first aid and backcountry safety. With over 55 years of experience, Holiday provides guests the opportunity to explore the nation's wildest lands in a safe and enjoyable setting. Holiday River & Bike Expeditions remains committed to protecting the environment through education and conservation.

Karen Johnson

Holiday River Expeditions

+1 800-624-6323

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube