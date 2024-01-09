Grossman Law Offices Reports Serious Truck Accident In Guadalupe County, TX

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) GUADALUPE COUNTY, Texas, Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Grossman Law Offices, with its principal office in Dallas, Texas, is issuing a public notification about a serious truck accident involving Shannon Balsley on December 21, 2023, just before 3:00 PM along Farm to Market 1044 in Guadalupe County, TX.

Details from the Accident in Guadalupe County:

Shannon Balsley, 44, was a passenger in a southeast bound Toyota Corolla traveling on F.M. 1044 near the intersection of F.M. 78 when an unexpected collision occurred. The Corolla was stopped on the north side of the railroad tracks along the northwest side of F.M. 78, allegedly due to traffic conditions ahead. An unidentified southeast bound 18-wheeler then collided with the rear of the Corolla and left the scene, according to officials.

Balsley, occupying the front passenger seat, sustained suspected serious injuries and was transported to a local medical facility for urgent treatment. The condition of the Corolla's driver, an unnamed 45-year-old man, is currently unknown.

The driver of the 18-wheeler was subsequently located and authorities recommended charges for failure to stop and render aid in a collision involving injury. Additional details regarding this unfortunate incident remain undisclosed, and the investigation is ongoing.

Related Reading: How Do Rear-end 18-Wheeler Accidents Work?

About Grossman Law Offices:

For over 30 years, Grossman Law Offices has been committed to making a tangible impact in the lives of those affected by personal injury and wrongful death. Through reporting on serious accidents, the Texas-based firm's goal is to emphasize the urgent need for increased road safety measures to help prevent these tragedies in the future.

For More Information:

For comprehensive insights into truck accidents like this or to learn about Grossman Law Offices' steadfast commitment to aiding those impacted by personal injury, please visit the Grossman Law Offices website or contact us directly at 866-513-3847 .

SOURCE Grossman Law Office, P.C.