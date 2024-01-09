LG SUSTAINABILTY LEADERSHIP HIGHLIGHTED IN NEW CONSUMER TECHNOLOGY CIRCULARITY INITIATIVE

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) As Founding Member of Groundbreaking CTA Effort, LG Commits to Innovative Circular Economy Solutions

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Underscoring its sustainability leadership, global innovator LG Electronics is a founding member of the Consumer Technology Circularity Initiative (CTCI), a groundbreaking new voluntary industry program launched today at CES® 2024 by the

Consumer Technology Association® (CTA).

The CTCI will highlight industry innovations across the lifecycle of consumer technology products that reduce waste, stimulate more reuse, enhance recycling, reduce climate impact, and result in less disposal of consumer electronics, according to CTA's Vice President of Environmental Affairs and Industry Sustainability Walter Alcorn.

As a CTCI founding member, LG Electronics is "advancing a circular economy, seeking to mitigate environmental impacts and offering solutions that enhance the consumer experience to live sustainability," said Alcorn.

LG Electronics USA Senior Vice President John I. Taylor said the company is pursuing a number of major circularity initiatives as key elements of its broader sustainability strategy. For example, he explained, to support its goal to achieve a 95 percent waste recycling rate at production sites by 2030, LG is working to:



Improve recycling rates through the expansion of recyclable waste by reducing, separating and strengthening the sorting of business sites waste;

Establish a system for collecting, transporting, and recycling waste appliances by customers to operate a responsible resource recycling program for producers; and Save resources by continuously expanding recycled plastics used in product raw materials.

In fact, LG is expanding the use of recycled plastics in 19 product categories. LG has set a target to use a cumulative 600,000 tons of recycled plastics in products from 2021-2030. LG's closed-loop recycling process reapplies waste from recycled products into new products. In packaging, LG has developed cushioning materials containing 50 percent waste polystyrene while expanding use of recycled vinyl.

At the same time, LG's e-waste efforts continue apace. In the United States, LG collected and responsibly recycled about 53 million pounds of electronic waste during 2023. A network of certified e-Stewards and R2 recyclers have contracted with LG to implement its nationwide recycling take-back program. For consumers who want to recycle an outdated electronic product, LG has made the process cost-effective (actually free-of-charge in most states), convenient and simple. LG also offers consumers and businesses a packaging take-back program.

