Toll Brothers Hosts Community Showcase In Georgia On Saturday, Jan. 20 And Sunday, Jan. 21

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ATLANTA, Jan. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc . (NYSE:TOL), the nation's leading builder of luxury homes, is hosting a two-day Community Showcase event across the Company's new home communities in the greater Atlanta, Georgia area. Taking place on Saturday, Jan. 20 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Sunday, Jan. 21, from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m., home buyers are invited to spend an afternoon exploring exceptional luxury home communities. Toll Brothers experts will guide attendees through spacious and stunning model homes, quick move-in homes, and onsite amenity centers, providing an insider look at the 20+ distinct Toll Brothers communities across Atlanta.



“We are looking forward to giving our home buyers behind-the-scenes tours and showing off the beautiful model homes, clubhouses, and amenities at our luxury communities across Atlanta during this very special event,” said Eric White, Division President of Toll Brothers in Georgia.





Guests will enjoy light refreshments while walking through professionally decorated and landscaped model homes located in the most sought-after locations in Georgia. Toll Brothers Sales Consultants will be on hand to answer questions and provide home buyers with insights on the latest trends in home design and the personalization options available through the unique Toll Brothers Design Studio experience.

Toll Brothers homes and communities are perfectly situated throughout the entire Atlanta, Georgia area. The Company's communities allow home buyers to be close enough to experience everything Atlanta offers, with a choice to be right in the city's hub, or in exclusive suburbs like Decatur.





For more information about Toll Brothers communities and to RSVP for the event, call 888-686-5542 or visit .

