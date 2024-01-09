Image One Facility Solutions Franchise Expanding Franchise Operations In Ft. Worth, Texas And Surrounding Metro Region

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Former Army servicemember Damen Miller brings years of experience in product maintenance and management to his new commercial cleaning franchise business

- Tim ConnFT. WORTH, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, January 9, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Image One Facility Solutions, a national commercial cleaning franchise recognized for owner satisfaction and affordability, has announced the opening of a new franchise unit that will service the Ft. Worth/Dallas metropolitan area. The new location is owned and operated by Damen Miller, who is eager to be operating in a diverse and growing market.In addition to the prospect of steady business and exciting partnerships, family played a prominent role for Miller when he decided to venture into franchise ownership.“I want to be a role model for my kids and build a legacy that they can either take over themselves or use as motivation to pursue other interests,” said Miller.“I want to build a business that supports my family, helps my kids go to college, and provides lessons to help them later in life. I'm excited that this business will help my kids understand what it's like to start and grow your own company.”Through Image One's military veteran outreach efforts, Damen came to hear about the potential of the commercial cleaning market and Image One. Recently, Entrepreneur Magazine recognized Image One for its outstanding support of veteran franchise owners.“All my research and conversations with Image One's team amid training verify what I had heard-that these people go above and beyond to deliver franchise owners the tools they need to succeed. Not only did the Image One team move fast to respond to my interest in being a franchisee, but their transparency, training, and network of other owners has really prepared me and my business for success,” Miller added.Franchising since 2011 and with a corporate headquarters in the Chicago suburbs, Image One launched a new franchise affiliate program in 2015 to expand the franchise further nationwide. Since then, the franchise has added owners in regions across the country, including Denver, Detroit, Fort Myers, Nashville, Houston, and now the Dallas/Ft. Worth area.Image One provides necessary training, tools, and support to help franchise affiliates build their business, including teaching franchisees the latest cleaning techniques and empowering them with insights on best-in-class equipment and technology. Ongoing training is delivered both at Image One's corporate headquarters and onsite at existing client locations to ensure that franchisees continue to grow their businesses.“Damen is a passionate go-getter with the drive and commitment you need to succeed in this industry,” said Tim Conn, President and founder of Image One.“We look forward to supporting him as he brings on accounts and expands his business in North Texas. We are fortunate to have Damen as part of our Image One franchise family and are excited to see what he achieves and who he may inspire.”The franchise territory will include Ft. Worth, Arlington, and Dallas. Damen looks forward to providing opportunities for regional employees as he builds out the business. He sees expanding the business as a way to give back through local job creation and aims to work with local organizations such as churches and the Dallas Mavericks.The cost to open an Image One franchise ranges from approximately $43,000 to $91,000. Startup costs are among the most affordable in the franchise industry.For information, visit ImageOneFranchise.###About Image OneImage One USA is a commercial cleaning services business. The Image One franchising model was formed on the principles of transparency, training, and top-notch financial and customer service support. It is regularly recognized as a top franchise by third-party franchise and business publications, including CNBC, Entrepreneur, and Franchise Business Review.Image One franchisees work for themselves in a unique relationship with the franchise company. Image One provides them with customer support for their business and ongoing training, along with assistance with billing, equipment, and sales training. Image One has commercial cleaning franchise locations covering Chicago, Dallas, Denver, Detroit, Fort Myers, Nashville, and Houston. Franchise territories are available nationwide. For information on the franchise, .For more information on the brand, visit

