Darksky International Launches Darksky Approved Lodging Program

Under Canvas, Lake Powell

DarkSky International is thrilled to announce the official launch of the DarkSky Approved Lodging Program on January 9th, 2023.

TUCSON, AZ, US, January 9, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- DarkSky International (DarkSky) recently launched its DarkSky Approved Lodging Program. This highly-anticipated program sets a new standard in the travel industry, encouraging hospitality companies to actively participate in safeguarding the night from the damaging effects of light pollution while providing their guests with an awe-inspiring experience under pristine dark skies.The program is being launched at a time when astrotourism is at an all-time high, currently estimated at half a billion dollars annually worldwide.With light pollution growing at an alarming rate, nearly 10 percent each year, 80 percent of the world's population now lives beneath light-polluted skies (99 percent for those living in Europe and the United States). Areas dark enough to experience the awe and wonder of a star-filled night sky are now highly sought-after travel destinations.Unfortunately, the growing astrotourism industry is being threatened by its own popularity. With more people traveling to these dark sky localities, increased tourism infrastructure is adding to growing light pollution in these often rural areas. The DarkSky Approved Lodging program provides a trusted solution."The DarkSky Approved Lodging program is a pivotal initiative in our fight to protect and reclaim nighttime environments. By encouraging sustainable astrotourism through education and responsible outdoor lighting at night, we are protecting our celestial landscape while preserving a natural resource that has proven to provide a significant economic boost to rural communities where the stars still shine bright."- Ruskin Hartley, Executive Director of DarkSky International.First developed in partnership with premier hospitality company Under Canvas, this independent third-party certification is now available to similar lodging and camping facilities that meet DarkSky's strict guidelines that evaluate and address the impacts of light pollution.With more than 210 certified places worldwide, encompassing parks, reserves, sanctuaries, urban areas, and communities, DarkSky Approved Lodging is the newest addition to DarkSky's award-winning and well-known International Dark Sky Places conservation program. Becoming DarkSky Approved is guaranteed to elevate the reputation of any hospitality company that attains this prestigious status.Learn more about the DarkSky Approved Lodging Program:Official Website:Press Packet: PDF DownloadAbout DarkSkyDarkSky International (DarkSky), headquartered in Tucson, AZ, USA, is a recognized global authority on light pollution, empowering a global movement to protect the night sky. DarkSky restores the nighttime environment and protects communities from the harmful effects of light pollution through outreach, advocacy, and conservation. Since 1988, our global community of dark sky advocates has protected more than 200 International DarkSky Places, enacted dozens of responsible lighting policies, and raised awareness of light pollution on every continent. -###-

