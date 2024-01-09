Bahamas Ministry Of Tourism Rolls Out Branding Domination At New York Penn Station

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) JetBlue Vacations running a Bahamas vacation sweepstakes



in tandem with over 200 poster placements in the US' busiest rail hub

NASSAU, Bahamas, Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On the heels of a record-breaking year in tourism, the Bahamas Ministry of Tourism, Investments & Aviation (BMOTIA) on 2 Jan. rolled out an expected month-long brand domination at New York Penn Station. The activation will see the placement of some 200 eye- catching giant size Bahamas posters at strategic locations throughout the busiest rail hub in the United States. The advertising campaign aims to heighten visibility of The Islands of The Bahamas brand during peak travel season and drive increased visitor traffic to the destination from the U.S. Northeast, the country's number one source market. The brand domination will run 2 - 29 Jan.



BMOTIA has partnered with JetBlue Vacations to run a sweepstake in tandem with The Bahamas activation at New York Penn Station. The sweepstakes will feature a 3-night air & and hotel package giveaway with roundtrip tickets for two. The Bahamas giveaway will be featured on some of the poster board placements throughout the station to make the activation more interactive. Additional marketing via various channels (email, social media, etc.) will be rolled out to promote the trip giveaway with JetBlue Vacations and bring about more awareness for the station domination.

Commenting on the Ministry's high visibility advertising campaign in the heart of New York City during the month of January, the Hon. I. Chester Cooper, Bahamas Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Tourism, Investments & Aviation, said: "Our tourism business is in robust growth mode. Having welcomed in 2023 an unprecedented 8 million plus visitors, our aim for 2024 is to continue the upward trajectory in visitor arrivals."

"Our dynamic New York Sales Team started the New Year with a bang, unveiling branding domination at America's busiest passenger transportation facility," said Deputy Prime Minister Cooper.

"The widespread placement of Bahamas posters at Penn Station in the dead of winter will keep our destination top of mind as the millions of commuters transit through the New York station during the month of January."

Latia Duncombe, Director General, BMOTIA, said, "In 2023, we witnessed a surge in demand for a Bahamas vacation experience. Our diverse offerings of 16 unique islands, coupled with the charm and warm hospitality of our people, continue to attract travellers from around the world to our destination."

"We are on a mission to intensify our messaging about the allure of our destination, to reach as many consumers as possible," said Director General Duncombe. "Our destination's first brand domination of Penn Station took place in January of 2023 and we are returning to Penn Station this January with a bigger, more vibrant activation that will capture the imagination of millions of commuters."

Penn Station, located just outside mid-Town Manhattan, is the United States' busiest railway hub, with over 600,000 commuters per day. The station serves commuters from New York City, Long Island and New Jersey, an area that comprises the hub of the U.S. Northeast. The Northeast is the highest producing area for visitor arrivals to The Bahamas, annually delivering over 360,000 visitors to the destination.

