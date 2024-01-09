Special-Edition Dodge Durango SRT 392 Alchemi® Launches Yearlong 'Last Call' For HEMI-Powered Durango Models

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) AUBURN HILLS,

Dodge is kicking off a year-long celebration of the brand's high-performance SUV with the introduction of the 2024 Dodge Durango SRT 392 AlcHEMI®, the first in a series of“Last Call” models that will commemorate the final calendar year of V-8 HEMI engine production for the Dodge Durango.

Details on additional Durango "Last Call" special-edition models, including vehicles based on the Durango SRT Hellcat, will be announced throughout 2024

Dodge Durango SRT 392 AlcHEMI production limited to 1,000 units

Unique content includes honeycomb-textured dual exterior stripes with yellow accents, 20-by-10-inch Satin Black forged wheels, yellow SRT Brembo brakes, yellow-accented 392 fender decals and more

Unique SRT interior features include yellow and silver stitching accents, SRT "392" logo embroidered on seatbacks, leather and suede steering wheel featuring white LED SRT logo

Customers can search dealer allocations of 2024 Dodge Durango SRT 392 AlcHEMI "Last Call" models via Dodge Horsepower Locator at DodgeGarage starting in late February Production of Dodge Durango SRT 392 AlcHEMI will begin in April, with vehicles to begin arriving at available dealerships starting in May

Production of all V-8 HEMI-powered Dodge Durango models, including the 710-horsepower Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat - the most powerful SUV ever, fueled by the supercharged 6.2-liter HEMI Hellcat V-8 engine - as well as the 5.7L HEMI-powered Dodge Durango models, will wrap up at the end of 2024.

Details on additional 2025 model-year Dodge Durango "Last Call" special-edition models, including vehicles based on the Durango SRT Hellcat, will be shared throughout 2024.

"Just as we did with the Dodge Charger and Challenger, it's time to celebrate the V-8 HEMI engine that has powered Dodge domination of the performance SUV segment," said Tim Kuniskis, Dodge brand chief executive officer – Stellantis. "Special-edition 'Last Call' models of the Durango will roll out during 2024 as we honor the most powerful SUV ever."

2024 Dodge Durango SRT 392 AlcHEMI

The magic in the Dodge Durango SRT 392 AlcHEMI vehicle's transformation from a Durango SRT 392 premium model is achieved through an abundant sprinkling, both inside and out, of unique custom content. Production of the all-wheel-drive 2024 Dodge Durango SRT 392 AlcHEMI will be limited to a run of up to 1,000 units, with a planned 250 each of four available exterior colors: Diamond Black, Destroyer Gray, Vapor Gray and White Knuckle.

Dodge Durango SRT 392 AlcHEMI special-edition vehicle content includes:



20-by-10-inch Satin Black forged SRT wheels

Yellow SRT Brembo brakes

Satin Black "392" vinyl fender decals with yellow accents

Honeycomb-textured dual exterior stripes with yellow-accent borders

Black exhaust tips

Midnight Metallic grille and liftgate badges

Unique SRT interior accented with yellow and silver stitching

SRT "392" logo embroidered on seatbacks; seats embellished with yellow and silver stitch

Leather and suede steering wheel featuring white LED SRT logo Forged carbon-fiber interior accents

Dodge Horsepower Locator

As with previous enthusiast-favorite Dodge Charger and Challenger "Last Call" special-edition vehicles, the Dodge Brotherhood of Muscle won't need a crystal ball to locate the Dodge Durango SRT 392 AlcHEMI. Customers can search for available allocations of the Durango "Last Call" model via the Dodge Horsepower Locator at DodgeGarage .

The Dodge Horsepower Locator is an interactive tool to help customers locate a nearby dealer that will be receiving a Durango "Last Call" model. Customers will be able to refine searches by vehicle color and zip code radius, and the list of available vehicles will be updated daily as dealers receive additional allocation. Dealer information and a link to the dealer website is also provided to make reaching out and placing orders easier.

Dodge Durango SRT 392 AlcHEMI models will be allocated to Dodge dealers based on dealer sales goals during the month of January. Customers can visit the Dodge Horsepower Locator starting in late February to search dealers with available allocations and reserve their vehicle. Production of the Dodge Durango SRT 392 AlcHEMI will begin in April, with vehicles to begin arriving at available dealerships starting in May.

The 2024 Dodge Durango SRT 392 AlcHEMI is available at a U.S. manufacturer's suggested retail price (MSRP) of $3,595, in addition to the starting MSRP of the Dodge Durango SRT 392 premium model. The 2024 Dodge Durango SRT 392 AlcHEMI will be built at the Detroit Assembly Complex - Jefferson, in Detroit, Michigan.

Dodge//SRT

For more than 100 years, the Dodge brand has carried on the spirit of brothers John and Horace Dodge. Their influence continues today as Dodge shifts into high gear with a lineup that delivers unrivaled performance in each of the segments where they compete.

Dodge drives forward as a pure performance brand, offering SRT Hellcat versions of the Dodge Challenger, Dodge Charger and Dodge Durango, as well as an R/T performance hybrid version of the all-new Dodge Hornet, representing the brand's first-ever electrified performance vehicle. Dodge delivers the drag-strip dominating 807-horsepower Dodge Challenger SRT Super Stock; the 797-horsepower Dodge Charger SRT Redeye, the most powerful and fastest mass-produced sedan in the world; and the 710-horsepower Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat, the most powerful SUV ever; and best-in-class standard performance in the compact utility vehicle segment with the Dodge Hornet. Combined, these four muscle vehicles make Dodge the industry's most powerful brand, offering more horsepower than any other American brand across its entire lineup.

Dodge is part of the portfolio of brands offered by leading global automaker and mobility provider Stellantis. For more information regarding Stellantis (NYSE: STLA ), please visit .

